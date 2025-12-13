Creative For More Launches Funnel Flow Engine, An AI-Powered Operating System Designed For Founders And Solo Creators

MENAFN - GetNews)



Creative For More, a Singapore, Japan and New York based digital marketing agency, has announced the launch of the Funnel Flow Engine, an AI-powered operating system designed to help founders, consultants, and solo creators produce consistent, high-quality content across multiple platforms. Released last week, the Funnel Flow Engine is already gaining attention as a breakthrough solution for creators who want predictable output without adding headcount or relying on creative bursts of inspiration.

As AI search, platform automation, and multi-channel distribution become the new standard in 2026, creators face a widening gap: they can produce more content than ever, but without a structured system, publishing remains irregular and unsustainable. Creative For More developed the Funnel Flow Engine to address these bottlenecks after observing the same challenges across thousands of clients and campaigns.

“The biggest shift we're seeing is that creators who depend on inspiration will publish inconsistently, while creators who rely on systems will scale predictably,” said Geraldine Pang, Founder of Creative For More.“The Funnel Flow Engine transforms marketing from a guessing game into an operating rhythm.”

The Funnel Flow Engine includes five integrated Engines that support creators at every stage of the content lifecycle:

. Funnel Flow Engine – guides audiences from first touch to action. Content Multiplier Engine – repurposes one idea into multi-platform content. Industry Intelligence Engine – adapts messaging to fit evolving market dynamics. Authority Builder Engine – supports long-form thought leadership content. Speed Engine – generates variations, calendars, hooks, and testing sets in minutes

Together, these Engines create a marketing infrastructure that helps founders maintain clear messaging, predictable publishing, multi-platform consistency, and strategic storytelling without burnout or decision fatigue.

To meet creators where they are, Creative For More has released the Funnel Flow Engine in three tiers:

. Starter ($39): Quick wins for solo creators with 50+ ready-to-use prompts. Growth Pack ($99): A full planning and repurposing toolkit for creators managing several platforms. Full OS ($199): A complete AI-powered operating system mirroring agency-level workflows

A key advantage of the Funnel Flow Engine is that it offers growth that does not depend on motivation or energy levels. Founders and creators often lose momentum when they are stretched too thin. The Funnel Flow Engine gives them a sustainable rhythm, enabling them to stay visible and produce high-quality content even on busy weeks.

“2026 will favor system-led creators who run their marketing like a process, not a mood,” Geraldine added.“We built this operating system to help creators move from feeling behind to feeling fully in control.”

The Funnel Flow Engine is now available globally. Creators and founders can choose the tier that matches their current stage and unlock a system designed to support long-term growth.

