Over 83% Of Sunflower Harvest Completed In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Department of Agro-Industrial Complex and Land Resources of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration told Ukrinform that as of December 11, sunflower was harvested from 58,000 hectares out of the 69,600 hectares forecast for this year. Corn for grain was harvested from 5,300 hectares out of the 12,400 hectares forecast.

So far, 72,100 tonnes of sunflower have been threshed, with a yield of 12.4 centners per hectare, while corn has produced 8,630 tonnes with a yield of 16.3 centners per hectare.

Overall, as of December 11, grain and legume crops have been harvested from 71,390 hectares, or 82.7% of the planned area. Farmers have threshed 177,300 tonnes of grain, with an average yield of 24.8 centners per hectare.

The department added that winter and spring wheat was harvested from 31,780 hectares, or 84 percent of the planned 37,500 hectares, yielding 77,050 tonnes at 24.2 centners per hectare, while winter and spring barley was harvested from 32,720 hectares, or 98 percent of the planned 33,400 hectares, producing 89,270 tonnes at 27.3 centners per hectare.

Peas were harvested from 650 hectares, representing 81.3 percent of the planned 800 hectares, with a yield of 730 tonnes at 11.2 centners per hectare.

Winter rapeseed was harvested from 880 hectares, or 87.1 percent of the planned 945 hectares, yielding 1,620 tonnes at 18.5 centners per hectare, and oats were harvested from 400 hectares, or 88.9 percent of the planned 450 hectares, producing 1,100 tonnes at 27.5 centners per hectare.

The administration noted that the forecast harvest area for grain and legume crops in the Donetsk region in 2025 is 86,300 hectares.

As reported, the Donetsk region had 1.41 million hectares under crops in 2021. In the year of Russia's full-scale invasion, sown areas fell to 406,000 hectares, then to 364,000 hectares in 2023, 334,000 hectares in 2024, and 198,000 hectares in 2025, of which 137,700 hectares were spring crops.