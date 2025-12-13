Trump On Peace Deal For Ukraine: Many People Want This
"Let's see what happens. We're working on seeing if we can make a deal right now. We're going to see. We'll know soon, I guess," Trump said in response to a question about Ukraine.
When asked to clarify specific points, including the creation of a buffer zone and territorial issues, Trump noted that he would not comment on anything at this time.
"It's a very complex situation, but it would work, and a lot of people want to see it work. All I want to do is stop the death of 25,000 people a month," Trump said.Read also: Trump frustrated with both Russia and Ukraine, wants action, not talk – White House
As was earlier reported, talks on establishing peace in Ukraine and a peace plan proposed by Donald Trump are expected to take place in Paris this Saturday. At the same time, Trump expressed doubt about U.S. participation in the meeting.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment