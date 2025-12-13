Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump On Peace Deal For Ukraine: Many People Want This


2025-12-13 12:04:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He told this to journalists at the White House on Friday, December 12, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Let's see what happens. We're working on seeing if we can make a deal right now. We're going to see. We'll know soon, I guess," Trump said in response to a question about Ukraine.

When asked to clarify specific points, including the creation of a buffer zone and territorial issues, Trump noted that he would not comment on anything at this time.

"It's a very complex situation, but it would work, and a lot of people want to see it work. All I want to do is stop the death of 25,000 people a month," Trump said.

Read also: Trump frustrated with both Russia and Ukraine, wants action, not talk – White House

As was earlier reported, talks on establishing peace in Ukraine and a peace plan proposed by Donald Trump are expected to take place in Paris this Saturday. At the same time, Trump expressed doubt about U.S. participation in the meeting.

