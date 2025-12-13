Witkoff, Kushner To Travel To Berlin For Talks On Ukraine Media
"The choice to send Witkoff, who has led negotiations with Ukraine and Russia regarding a U.S. peace proposal, highlights Washington's growing urgency to bridge remaining gaps with Kyiv over the plan's terms," the report notes.
French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are also expected to attend.Read also: Trump on peace deal for Ukraine: Many people want this
The White House and U.S. President Donald Trump personally said earlier that the United States would take part in meetings in Europe if they saw good prospects for signing a peace agreement.
Photo: AA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment