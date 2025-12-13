'India Is Important': Three US Lawmakers To Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 50% Tariffs

MENAFN - Live Mint) Three U.S. House lawmakers on Friday (local time) introduced a resolution seeking to revoke US President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration that led to tariffs of up to 50% on Indian imports, arguing the action is“illegal” and damaging to American workers, consumers, and US–India relations.

The measure, led by Representatives Deborah Ross, Marc Veasey, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, comes after a bipartisan Senate effort to roll back comparable tariffs on Brazil and limit the President's authority to impose import duties under emergency powers, ANI reported.

According to the release, the resolution seeks to rescind the additional 25 per cent“secondary” duties imposed on India on August 27, 2025, on top of earlier reciprocal tariffs, which together raised duties on many Indian-origin products to 50 per cent under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Here's what US House lawmakers said

“North Carolina's economy is deeply connected to India through trade, investment, and a vibrant Indian American community,” said Congresswoman Ross, highlighting that Indian companies have invested over a billion dollars in the state, creating thousands of jobs in sectors such as life sciences and technology, while North Carolina manufacturers export hundreds of millions of dollars in goods to India annually.

“India is an important cultural, economic, and strategic partner, and these illegal tariffs are a tax on everyday North Texans who are already struggling with rising costs,” Congressman Veasey added.

Meanwhile, Indian-American Congressman Krishnamoorthi said the tariffs were“counterproductive, disrupt supply chains, harm American workers, and drive up costs for consumers,” stressing that ending them would help strengthen US-India economic and security cooperation.

“Instead of advancing American interests or security, these duties disrupt supply chains, harm American workers, and drive up costs for consumers. Ending these damaging tariffs will allow the United States to engage with India to advance our shared economic and security needs,” Krishnamoorthi added.

The resolution is part of a wider effort by congressional Democrats to contest Trump's unilateral trade actions and recalibrate U.S. relations with India.

Earlier in October, Ross, Veasey, and Krishnamoorthi-joined by Congressman Ro Khanna and 19 other lawmakers-had called on the President to roll back the tariffs and mend strained bilateral ties with India.

“Ending Trump's India tariffs is part of a broader effort by congressional Democrats to reclaim Congress's constitutional authority over trade and to stop the President from using emergency powers to unilaterally impose his misguided trade policies,” the release stated.

Earlier in August, Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods starting August 1, followed by another 25 per cent increase days later, citing India's continued purchase of Russian oil, taking the total to 50 per cent, claiming that it fuels Moscow's war purpose in Ukraine.

(With inputs from ANI)