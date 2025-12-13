Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Further Expected To Drop In The Next 7 Days

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cool weather has taken over the city since the weekend morning. A chilly wind is causing shivers in the early hours. How much lower will the temperature go? Here are the detailed updates

The Alipore Met Office reports Kolkata's minimum temperature is back around 14°C. A seven-day cold spell with northerly winds has begun. The temperature is at or below normal.

An upper air circulation is over South Bangladesh. A western disturbance will hit North-West India on Saturday. Kolkata's minimum is 15.2°C, while western districts are at 11°C.

Enjoy the winter vibe as temperatures have dropped. Day and night temps are below normal and will stay this way for seven days. Expect dry weather with no rain and clear skies.

Western districts will see minimum temps of 11-13°C, while coastal areas will be 14-16°C. Bankura and Purulia may have fog. No dense fog warning. Dry weather will continue.

Light to moderate morning fog is expected in all districts. Visibility in hilly areas might drop to 200 meters. North Bengal will have dry weather with temps near normal.

Mainly clear skies with morning fog. Dry weather, no rain. Temps are below normal. Kolkata's temperature dropped to 14.8°C. Yesterday's max was 25.2°C. Humidity is 43-93%.