Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Severe Cold Wave Hits Orange Alert Issued

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: A cold wave is gripping Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While the afternoons are sunny, the mornings and nights are freezing. Temperatures have dropped to single digits in some places

The impact of the cold is severe in the Telugu states. Life has become difficult as temperatures have suddenly dropped. The cold is especially intense in northern Telangana and the Manyam districts of AP. The weather department has issued key warnings.

Strong cold winds are blowing in Telangana. Minimum temperatures have dropped significantly. Adilabad recorded 6.2°C, Medak 7.2°C, and Hanumakonda 8.6°C. Temperatures fell to 11.4°C in Nizamabad and 12.2°C in Hyderabad. Some parts of Hyderabad saw single-digit temperatures on Friday.

Officials say the cold spell won't let up for the next two to three days. Cold winds will be strong in the mornings and evenings. People are advised to be careful when going out, especially children and the elderly.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for almost all districts in Telangana. Record-low temperatures are being reported in Adilabad, Nirmal, and Asifabad. Single-digit temperatures are also seen in areas around Hyderabad city.

The severe cold poses a health risk to the elderly and children. Officials advise against going out early in the morning. They also suggest reducing travel and wearing woolen clothes.

In Andhra Pradesh's Manyam districts, the cold is even more severe. Paderu and Araku recorded minimums of 4°C. Minumuluru saw 4°C, and Chintapalli 5.5°C. Farmers are scared to go out as water in the fields is freezing. The fog doesn't clear even after 9 AM.