Lionel Messi Finally Lands In Kolkata: Fans In India Explode After 14‐Year Wait (WATCH)

Lionel Messi has touched down in Kolkata, marking his first visit to India since 2011. The arrival of the World Cup winner has triggered massive excitement, especially in a city long regarded as the football capital of the country. For supporters, this moment closes a 14‐year gap and revives memories of his debut trip.

Messi's travel to India carries weight because of Kolkata's deep football culture. His 2011 appearance for an international friendly left a lasting impression, and his return now is seen as a full‐circle moment. The city's stadiums, streets, and fan groups have been preparing for weeks, treating the occasion like a festival.

In India, Messi's stardom is not limited to the pitch. He is idolized as a global figure whose career arc - from Rosario to lifting the World Cup - resonates with millions. His humility and consistency have made him a household name, cutting across regions and generations.

Kolkata's football scene has embraced Messi as one of its own. The anticipation around his landing shows how his legacy bridges continents. For the Indian fans, this is a cultural event. Messi's presence validates the passion of a city that has always seen football as more than a game.

Fan Reactions

