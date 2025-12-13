Lionel Messi Happy With 70-Foot Statue In Kolkata, To Unveil It Soon

West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club President Sujit Bose on Saturday said that football icon Lionel Messi and his team are happy with the 70-foot statue installed at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata. Messi, who is in the city to kick off his GOAT Tour India 2025, is scheduled to virtually unveil the statue today.

Massive Statue Honours World Cup Legend

The Sree Bhumi Sporting Club has completed the installation of a towering 70-foot iron statue in admiration of the Argentine football legend at Lake Town in South Dum Dum, Kolkata. The statue portrays Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, symbolising his historic World Cup triumph and has drawn significant attention from football fans across the city and beyond. The statue will be virtually unveiled by Messi himself, adding to the excitement surrounding his visit.

Speaking to ANI, Sujit Bose said that Messi and his team had given their consent for the statue and expressed their happiness after seeing it. He added that the club has been in constant touch with Messi's management and that further interaction with the footballer is expected. "We have talked to his manager, and today we will talk to Messi... He gave his consent for the statue and they are also happy...," told ANI

The West Bengal Minister had earlier stated that the massive structure was completed in a record time of just 40 days. "This is a very big statue, 70 feet in height. There is no other statue of Messi this big in the world. Messi is coming to Kolkata, and there are a lot of fans of Messi," he had told ANI.

'City of Joy' Welcomes Football Superstar

Lionel Messi arrived in the City of Joy early on Saturday morning, triggering widespread excitement among football enthusiasts. Thousands of fans gathered at various locations, hoping to catch a glimpse of the global football superstar. The atmosphere across parts of Kolkata reflected the deep-rooted passion for football in the state and the immense popularity Messi enjoys among Indian fans.

First Visit to India in 14 Years

Notably, this marks Lionel Messi's first visit to India since 2011. During his previous visit, the legendary footballer played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. His return after 14 years has generated immense excitement among football fans, who have been preparing for a grand celebration to welcome the global icon. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)