Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog And Rising Pollution Push AQI Close To 400

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is facing a double blow this winter as dense fog combines with dangerously high pollution levels. Despite mild daytime temperatures, poor air quality and rising humidity are making mornings uncomfortable

Delhi witnessed a foggy start on Saturday as temperatures hovered around 11.6°C early in the morning. Fog affected visibility across Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. Interestingly, the chill felt weaker due to higher humidity and warmer daytime conditions. Friday recorded the season's highest maximum temperature at 26.6°C, well above normal winter averages.

Even after half of December has passed, Delhi is yet to experience intense cold. According to the IMD, weak western disturbances and lack of strong northerly winds are keeping daytime temperatures between 23°C and 25°C. Weather patterns suggest this trend may continue until December 18, delaying typical winter chills.

Air pollution has once again worsened across Delhi-NCR. As per CPCB data, Delhi's average AQI stood close to 373 on Saturday morning, falling in the very poor category. Several areas reported readings between 300 and 400, while neighboring cities like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida also remained severely polluted.