Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Severe Cold Rain Alert Issued For Coastal And Delta Regions

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is witnessing an unusual spell of cold weather following recent cyclone activity. While most regions remain dry, the Meteorological Department has indicated fresh rain chances in southern and Delta districts

The recent spell of cold across Tamil Nadu followed prolonged rainfall caused by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, which intensified into Cyclone Titva. Although the cyclone caused severe destruction in Sri Lanka, its impact on Tamil Nadu was limited to widespread rainfall without major damage. After nearly ten days of rain across northern, Delta and southern districts, the system weakened, leading to reduced rainfall and the onset of colder conditions across the state.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that changes in easterly wind patterns may bring light to moderate rain to isolated locations in southern Tamil Nadu, Delta districts and Karaikal on December 13. Similar conditions are expected to continue on December 14. Between December 15 and 18, coastal Tamil Nadu, interior districts, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive intermittent light to moderate rainfall, with thunderstorms possible on December 16. Dry weather is likely to dominate remaining regions during this period, along with early-morning fog in select areas.

For Chennai, the weather department expects partly cloudy skies today with light fog during the early morning hours. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 22 degrees Celsius. Overall, the city is likely to experience mild daytime conditions with cooler nights and no significant rainfall today.