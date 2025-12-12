Expanding Opportunities In Saudi Arabia's Transforming Higher Education Sector Driven By Vision 2030, Colliers Report Reveals

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – December, 2025 – The Kingdom's higher education sector is undergoing a transformative phase, spearheaded by Vision 2030 to align academic outcomes with labour market demands, according to a recent Colliers report. With rising income levels and ambitious Saudisation policies, the whitepaper estimates that demand for higher education will require at least 2.5 million seats by 2030, surpassing 2024 projections by 300,000 new seats.

Colliers' latest Market Report, Evolving Higher Education in Saudi Arabia, reveals that approximately 2.2 million students were enrolled in higher education institutions across the Kingdom in 2024, and forecasts the Kingdom's youth population to reach 4.5 million by 2030. It further highlights a surging demand for specialised programmes in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Nuclear Energy, Renewable Energy, alongside Medicine and Nursing.

A key finding from the report highlights a growing demand in the healthcare sector. With the population projected to reach 40 million by 2030 and 53 million by 2040, the Kingdom will require an estimated 222,000 physicians and 378,000 nurses by 2040. This demand is further intensified by Saudisation initiatives and a shift towards advanced medical technologies, including AI, data analytics, and robotic medical sciences, necessitating specialised training and talent.

Representing the largest education market across the GCC, the Kingdom's higher education sector is set to experience strategic reform with the aim of encouraging private sector engagement, prioritising high-demand fields such as medical, nursing and technology programmes. Coupled with more Saudi students opting to study domestically, this trend presents a compelling opportunity for private universities within the Kingdom, particularly through collaborations with leading international institutions.

Randy Fink, Chief Executive Officer, MENA at Colliers, said:“The transformation of Saudi Arabia's higher education sector presents immense potential for investors and international institutions to contribute to building a world-class, knowledge-based economy. At Colliers, we leverage strategic insights and market intelligence to spotlight investment opportunities that contribute to the sustainable growth of Saudi Arabia's higher education sector, in line with the Kingdom's ambitious goals.”

Recent initiatives, including an MoU with Arizona State University, underscore this commitment to attracting international academic excellence, supporting Vision 2030's goals to build a knowledge-based society and attract international talent.

Talha Maqsood, Head of Development Solutions, Healthcare & Education, MENA at Colliers, added:“Saudi Arabia is poised for immense growth in higher education, actively encouraging private sector participation to achieve a projected demand for at least 2.5 million seats by 2030. At Colliers, we are uniquely positioned to purposefully guide local and international investors, developers and operators through this landscape, ensuring their ventures are both impactful and aligned with the Kingdom's future-focused educational needs.”

Colliers actively supports local, regional and international investors through new project development, facility redevelopment and regulatory navigation, enabling them to capitalise on these opportunities while directly supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and fostering the Kingdom's educational and economic advancement. The company provides the expertise and insight needed to deliver forward-thinking solutions in a balanced and transparent framework to foster sustainable growth and ensure inclusive access to quality education.

