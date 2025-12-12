AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) Gains On News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas)(Investorideas Newswire), a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on trading and breaking news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ).

The stock is trading up following news today, currently trading at 9.42, up 0.31, gaining 3.40%, with a day's high of $9.68.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) a U.S.-based company focused on next-generation defense, autonomy, and RF-driven perception technologies, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Evie Autonomous Limited, a UK developer of advanced autonomous mobility systems, to explore the potential for a £500,000 Proof-of-Concept (POC) program integrating Evie's autonomous vehicle technology into VisionWave's Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) platforms, subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements.

This initiative reflects months of structured engagement between the companies. Discussions and technical evaluations began on or about August 2025, coinciding with VisionWave's expansion of its dedicated UGV R&D engineering team in London, as previously announced in the Company's November 10, 2025 press release unveiling the Varan UGV -VisionWave's intended platform for the next evolution in land-based autonomy.

The POC program if pursued and agreed, is anticipated to commence in 2026, provided that definitive agreements are reached.

The proposed POC program, if implemented, Evie Autonomous would provide its autonomous vehicle technologies for integration onto VisionWave UGVs, with the goal of enabling advanced navigation, mission execution, and multi-sensor fusion.

Strategic Expansion Following De-SPAC

This proposed collaboration would represent the Company's first potential strategic initiative since its July 2025 de-SPAC listing on Nasdaq. VisionWave continues to advance additional acquisitions and integrations, including negotiations to acquire Monte drones and related robotics technologies that may complement the Company's RF-perception and autonomy engine.

Evie Autonomous Limited develops advanced autonomous mobility technologies enabling safe, efficient, driverless operation across industrial and commercial environments. Based in Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom, Evie supports global partners deploying next-generation autonomous platforms.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. is a defense-technology company focused on advanced sensing, resilient communications, and AI-driven decision systems for national security and critical infrastructure protection. Through platforms such as Argus and its SkyWeaveTM HF communications backbone, VisionWave seeks to deliver scalable, theater-level capabilities for the detection, classification, tracking, and defeat of emerging aerial threats.

