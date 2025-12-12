Investornewsbreaks Why SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. and may include paid advertising.

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF), a company focused on developing next-generation software for drones and edge devices, was featured in a recent article that discussed its platform, which transforms unmanned systems into autonomous tools capable of identifying and engaging targets in GPS-denied environments.“The company's vision is to redefine situational awareness by merging advanced mathematics, AI modeling, and edge computing into a unified intelligence architecture,” the piece reads.“SPARC AI aims to empower defense, rescue, and commercial organizations to operate safely and effectively in signal-contested environments where traditional navigation systems fail... Its mission is to build the world's most trusted geolocation intelligence platform that operates without GPS, enabling seamless interoperability across air, land, and sea devices.”

SPARC AI develops next-generation, GPS-free target acquisition and intelligence software for drones and edge devices. Its zero-signature technology delivers real-time detection, tracking, and behavioral insights without reliance on radar, lidar, or heavy sensors. SPARC AI's flagship platform provides defense, rescue, first responders, and commercial operators with unmatched situational awareness. The company is committed to building a scalable software platform that defines the future of drone intelligence globally.

