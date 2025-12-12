403
Align Technology Announces New Innovations For Iterotm Digital Solutions, A Comprehensive Ecosystem That Includes Intraoral Scanners And Integrated Software Tools That Enhance The Chairside Patient Experience
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Series of new features enable patients to see their comprehensive oral health condition and potential future Invisalign® smile through dynamic visuals at chairside on an iTero scanner, which also fabricates mock-ups and prosthetics in-house, transforming dental consultations that set a new standard of care to deliver elevated care, build trust, and increase treatment acceptance.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – December, 2025: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTeroTM intraoral scanners, and exocadTM CAD/CAM software, recently announced a series of new product innovations for iTeroTM Digital Solutions, a comprehensive ecosystem that includes intraoral scanners and integrated software tools that are designed to transform dental consultations into a modern, multi-modal oral health assessment that helps doctors and their teams deliver exceptional chairside experiences in support of Invisalign treatment conversion. These new capabilities span across key practice workflows that underline the AlignTM Digital Workflow including Diagnose, Plan, Treat, and Monitor steps. From dynamic and personalized visualization and patient engagement tools at chairside, to expanded compatibility with 3D printers and milling machines, these new innovations simplify workflows, increase patient acceptance, and drive practice growth. “We're excited to introduce the next wave of innovations for iTero Digital Solutions that uplift the entire in-office consultation experience for doctors and their patients,” said Sree Kolli, Align Technology executive vice president, chief product and digital officer.“Our new chairside visualization solutions for iTero Digital Solutions supports oral health diagnostics, increases patient engagement, and drives treatment acceptance, collectively helping to accelerate practice growth.” New Series of Innovations for iTero Digital Solutions, a comprehensive ecosystem that includes intraoral scanners and integrated software tools:
Align Oral Health Suite
New Patient Gallery: A collection of patient imagery for supplemental record-keeping and streamlined communication.
New simplified Oral Health Reports: With annotation tools and shareable via QR code directly from the scanner to enhance patient understanding and patient call backs.
Invisalign® Outcome Simulator Pro with Smile Video:
Delivers dynamic in-face visualizations with natural mouth movements through Smile Video that double chairside conversion rates for general dental patients.
Available for orthodontic and ortho-restorative treatments.
Advanced personalization: Ability to choose from a wide selection of Invisalign product family to simulate mild, moderate or comprehensive cases and personalize it using preferences template.
Now compatible with a broader range of 3D printers and mills*, enabling intuitive chairside design of models, bite splints, and prosthetics.
New mock-up workflow: Simplifies design-to-production and engages patients for single-visit dentistry.
Premium Education & Support: Dedicated training and guidance to help practices master these new tools and workflows.
