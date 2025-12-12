Align Technology Announces New Innovations For Iterotm Digital Solutions, A Comprehensive Ecosystem That Includes Intraoral Scanners And Integrated Software Tools That Enhance The Chairside Patient Experience

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Series of new features enable patients to see their comprehensive oral health condition and potential future Invisalign® smile through dynamic visuals at chairside on an iTero scanner, which also fabricates mock-ups and prosthetics in-house, transforming dental consultations that set a new standard of care to deliver elevated care, build trust, and increase treatment acceptance.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – December, 2025: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTeroTM intraoral scanners, and exocadTM CAD/CAM software, recently announced a series of new product innovations for iTeroTM Digital Solutions, a comprehensive ecosystem that includes intraoral scanners and integrated software tools that are designed to transform dental consultations into a modern, multi-modal oral health assessment that helps doctors and their teams deliver exceptional chairside experiences in support of Invisalign treatment conversion. These new capabilities span across key practice workflows that underline the AlignTM Digital Workflow including Diagnose, Plan, Treat, and Monitor steps. From dynamic and personalized visualization and patient engagement tools at chairside, to expanded compatibility with 3D printers and milling machines, these new innovations simplify workflows, increase patient acceptance, and drive practice growth.

“We're excited to introduce the next wave of innovations for iTero Digital Solutions that uplift the entire in-office consultation experience for doctors and their patients,” said Sree Kolli, Align Technology executive vice president, chief product and digital officer.“Our new chairside visualization solutions for iTero Digital Solutions supports oral health diagnostics, increases patient engagement, and drives treatment acceptance, collectively helping to accelerate practice growth.”



Align Oral Health Suite



New Patient Gallery: A collection of patient imagery for supplemental record-keeping and streamlined communication. New simplified Oral Health Reports: With annotation tools and shareable via QR code directly from the scanner to enhance patient understanding and patient call backs.



Invisalign® Outcome Simulator Pro with Smile Video:



Delivers dynamic in-face visualizations with natural mouth movements through Smile Video that double chairside conversion rates for general dental patients.





Available for orthodontic and ortho-restorative treatments. Advanced personalization: Ability to choose from a wide selection of Invisalign product family to simulate mild, moderate or comprehensive cases and personalize it using preferences template.

Now compatible with a broader range of 3D printers and mills*, enabling intuitive chairside design of models, bite splints, and prosthetics.

New mock-up workflow: Simplifies design-to-production and engages patients for single-visit dentistry. Premium Education & Support: Dedicated training and guidance to help practices master these new tools and workflows.

Expanded iTeroTM Design Suite, powered by exocadTM:

Recent's announcement further strengthens Align's Digital Platform and innovations for iTero Digital solutions, and offers a holistic approach for GP dentists and orthodontists that supports earlier patient interaction for diverse treatment options in oral health, restorative and aesthetic dentistry, as previously announced (link ).

AlignTM Oral Health Suite enhances patient-driven interest and engagement with iTero ElementTM Plus and iTero LuminaTM scan images to help drive doctor-patient conversations about treatment options earlier in the patient journey. The all-in-one chairside consultation can help patients see the possible oral health conditions and discuss potential root causes with their doctor while being more informed.

Invisalign® Outcome Simulator Pro is a patient communication tool on iTero ElementTM Plus Series and iTero LuminaTM imaging systems, that generates highly realistic, simulated in-face visualizations of a patient's potential future smile after an orthodontic treatment or ortho-restorative treatment. Invisalign Outcome Simulation Pro with multi treatment simulations offers two types of simulations chairside: Invisalign for ortho-only, and Invisalign Smile ArchitectTM for ortho-restorative. The new Invisalign® Outcome Simulator Pro with Smile Video offers dynamic in-face visualization at chairside designed to improve patient conversion.

iTeroTM Design Suite offers doctors and dental staff a simple and intuitive digital chairside design workflow for 3D printing and milling of models, bite splints, mock-ups, and restorations to enable single-visit dentistry and better patient experiences. Now includes comprehensive printing and milling compatibility, a new mock-up workflow that drives patient engagement and treatment acceptance, and the integration of iTero NIRI (Near Infra-Red Imaging) and HD intraoral images into the Suite to help trace the margin line and support detailed restoration design.

Customer Quotes:

“I finally have a way to show patients what I was seeing from the first consultation. The intraoral scanner moved from being a“nice gadget” to being non-negotiable for early patient engagement.” Dr. Giuseppe Marano (Rome, Italy)

“Smile Video has proven to be an exceptionally powerful tool, building emotional connections with patients and driving higher treatment acceptance.” Dr. Marta Baird, Pleasanton, California.

“The Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro with Smile Video transforms patient reactions - seeing their new smile in motion is truly powerful. Invisalign conversions are up, and we're excited to share it across practices.” Dr. Sandeep Kumar, Birmingham, UK.

“By providing a physical mock-up, we enable patients to see and feel a real-world preview of the future smile, treatment outcomes and potential restorative designs. Creating mockups with the iTero Design Suite is a great way to help patients see what's possible for them.” Dr. Pablo Ramirez, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain

Availability:

The new series of product innovations for iTeroTM scanners is available globally, subject to regional regulatory approvals.

Align also offers premium education and training designed for doctors and their teams to master these new tools as available (for more information contact your Align representative).

* iTero Design Suite integrates with 3D Systems NextDent, ASIGA, DEKEMA, Desktop Health, Formlabs GmbH, Phrozen 3D, SprintRay, Way2Production GmbH, Kulzer Cara, Ackuretta, WhipMix, DWS, HeyGears, Microlay, MiiCraft, nexa3D, Planmeca, Prusa Medical, rapidshape, UNIZ, Shining 3D, Mogassam. iTero Design Suite supports milling units using MillBox software, including Imes-Icore, DG shape, Up3D, DOF, Arum, Aidite, Redon, Plancam, Technodrill, Tecno-gaz and others

** Based on over 115,000 Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro simulations globally. Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro is only available on the iTero Element Plus Series.

*** Results may vary. Testimonials reflect individual experiences. Authors are independent consultants, paid by Align Technology for this statement. Any views and/or opinions expressed in this material are those of the author only.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTeroTM intraoral scanners and services, and exocadTM CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for approximately 291 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align's 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide.

Over the past 28 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 21.4 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the AlignTM Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners.