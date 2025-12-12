Kylie Minogue Wants Margot Robbie To Play Her In Biopic

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 13 (IANS) Pop icon Kylie Minogue wants Margot Robbie to play her in a future biopic but feels the actress is now too famous to portray her on screen.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, Minogue said of Robbie:“Oh! she is such a doll. I have been asked again and again, 'Who would you have play you?' And I normally just skirt around the subject and that particular day I was like, 'I am just going to say Margot.'” She explained that although she answered the question honestly in the moment, she doubts the casting could ever realistically happen, reports co. She said:“I don't believe for a second that in any realm this is possible because she is Margot Robbie.”

The host then asked her about naming Robbie, but the Can't Get You Out Of My Head hitmaker said she meant it, joking that Robbie the actress anyone would want attached to their life story.

She said:“Because you have thrown me into it, so listen, The Rock would want Margot Robbie to play him because everyone... Who wouldn't want Margot Robbie.”

In the interview, Minogue also revealed she once came close to performing East 17's Christmas classic Stay Another Day at her Royal Albert Hall festive show. She said:“You know what, I nearly did that song when I performed at the Royal Albert Hall for my Christmas show. We were all going to be in fake white furs. I had too much going on though, so couldn't fit it in... You know it's on the list.”

When asked if she would have worn the iconic East 17 coat, she confirmed that was the plan, adding that the song remains“a good moment” in UK festive pop culture.

The icon, who released her latest album Tension earlier this year and recently won her second Grammy, also hinted that new music may already be taking shape.

Asked if more music was on the way, the Padam Padam singer teased:“Probably. I need to have a little... moment. Just a moment to reflect on this year. But yes there may be some voice notes in my phone and some tracks and some ideas.”