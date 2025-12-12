Al-Futtaim Motors Celebrates An Exceptional Showcase From Lexus At Japan Mobility Show 2025

Luxury automotive brand presented its vision for a bold new luxury ecosystem for living and transportation

Dubai, UAE – December, 2025: Lexus had a strong presence at this year's Japan Mobility Show (JMS), with seven concepts designed to transform how we live and move around. These innovative concepts – including a home, air, land and sea transportation, and a community hub – defined Lexus' vision for a future where luxury, world class design and sustainability come together.

Having represented Lexus in the United Arab Emirates for over 20 years, Al-Futtaim Lexus has been a pillar of the brand's success story in the Middle East region. Commenting on the showcase at JMS, Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Lexus said:“The incredible concepts presented at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 represent a bold and exciting new direction for Lexus which truly embodies the brand's reputation for exquisite design and groundbreaking innovations. At Al-Futtaim, we are fully committed to delivering the future of luxury mobility in the UAE in partnership with Lexus, and look forward to seeing how these incredible concepts translate to real-world products we can bring to our customers the Emirates.”

The seven Lexus designs showcased at the Japan Mobility Show featured three concept cars that reintroduced the idea of LS as a 'Luxury Space', blending innovation, sophistication and luxury into a truly future-ready mobility package. Also showcased were Lexus's vision for a catamaran, a home, a community space and light aircraft, each following the same principles of exceptional design and elegance.

Lexus LS Concept: Lexus has reimagined the flagship LS sedan as an all-electric, six-wheeled luxury space with a spacious, multifunctional, passenger-focused cabin. The interior features two rows of seating, including a couch-like perch, with the front seats able to swivel backward for conversation. A large sliding door allows simultaneous entry to the second and third rows. Key design features include split-opening doors and rear hatch, bamboo privacy blinds, a driver partition, and exterior displays for messaging passersby.

Lexus LS Coupe Concept: Blending the imposing scale of the LS sedan and the ride height of an SUV, this concept car is a new take on the luxury four-seat coupe. Inside, the cabin features a driver-facing“Black Butterfly” – three unfolding OLED displays – plus a dedicated screen for the front passenger. The adaptable rear seating converts from bucket seats to a full bench. Bamboo and illuminated mother-of-pearl trims enhance the interior, along with customisable mood lighting. Dramatic exterior features include clamshell doors, 24-inch wheels, and a roof-mounted drone that is controlled from the car.

Lexus LS Micro Concept: The LS Micro concept is a highly manoeuvrable, all-electric, three-wheeled mobility solution designed for a single occupant. Channelling the LS concept's lounge-like luxury, the comfortable interior includes a sliding lounge chair and adjustable armrests. It is equipped with autonomous chauffeur capability and is designed for tight urban spaces. With a top speed of 60kph, stability is maintained via technology allowing it to lean into turns. Features include a sliding access door, an aft slide-out cargo bay for luggage, and a rooftop solar array to power lighting and climate control. For accessibility, the occupant can use gestures or a joystick for manual control.

Lexus Catamaran: This high-tech catamaran features AI-powered autopilot and rigid airfoil-style wing sails to minimise crew effort. An example of sustainable sailing, wind turbines and solar cells replenish the batteries powering the electric motors and navigation systems, and it can be equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell. Built with lightweight composite materials, it achieves a 15-knot cruising speed. Amenities include four bedrooms, a galley, bathroom and fly deck.

Lexus House: The luxury, style and comfort of a Lexus vehicle has been emulated in this elegant home design. Here, the owner's car takes centre stage as it is parked inside a dedicated space visible from the entire top floor through a unique pond skylight. The car is parked on a turntable that can be used to charge the car or provide backup power to the home. A generous glass area, natural woods and thoughtful lighting create a sense of warmth. Perovskite solar panels power the home's batteries for off-grid capability.

Lexus Hub: A visionary, multilevel community space, the Lexus Hub blends social, civic and commercial functions. It integrates retail, dining, entertainment, art installations and a kindergarten within a multi-level open floor plan. The Hub serves as a base for multi-modal transportation, including the land, sea and air concepts Lexus is exhibiting at the show. Constructed with renewable timber in a massive spindle shape, the design emphasises calm. Natural light from a transparent roof, ambient lighting and foliage create serenity. Perovskite solar panels beneath decorative ponds provide power.

Lexus Joby: The zero-emissions Lexus Joby is an electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) prototype, built from lightweight composite materials. It is designed to land on the Lexus Hub or become part of the Lexus House. The pilot-operated aircraft seats four, can reach speeds up to 200mph, is up to 100 times quieter than a conventional helicopter, and uses six electrically driven, tilting propellers powered by four battery packs.

When combined, these impeccable concepts introduce a future in which you pursue a lifestyle that is truly your own, where everything – from work to private life to movement across land, sea and air – is seamlessly connected.