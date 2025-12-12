QIAF Provided Global Arts Community With A Platform For Dialogue And Collaboration

The seventh edition of the Qatar International Arts Festival (QIAF) provided the international arts community with a broad platform for dialogue and interaction, and an opportunity to discover diverse artistic schools and styles from around the world.

The festival, which concluded yesterday at Katara Cultural Village, drew a large and diverse crowd, ranging from art enthusiasts to avid followers of the cultural scene.

Organised jointly by Katara and MAPS International, the festival presented what was described as an exceptional global artistic panorama, transforming the venue into a vibrant space of creativity.

More than 500 artists from 83 countries have gathered to share their experiences, cultures, and visions at the festival, offering Doha and the world a unique celebration of beauty, diversity, and imagination.

Syrian artist Azza Qashlan, participating with three works by her late father, the renowned Syrian artist Mamdouh Qashlan, said:“We are participating with three works by my late father, Mamdouh Qashlan.

“The first painting depicts three mothers with their children celebrating the arrival of a newborn, in addition to a work highlighting a corner of the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus,” she said.

“This is our first participation at Katara and in the Arabian Gulf, and we have witnessed wonderful interaction from Arab and international artists,” Qashlan added.“We hope this participation marks the beginning of a series of exhibitions of my father's works in Qatar and the Arab world.”

Indian artist Daksha Kanwala, founder of Artnotra, said:“I am honoured to have been chosen as a senior ambassador for QIAF 2025, and I have selected 16 talented artists to represent the Artnotra platform this year.”

“The artists are showcasing diverse styles including abstract, semi-abstract, landscape, cubist, and sculpture,” she said.“We are pleased with the strong interaction from visitors, and we hope this participation will be a successful step that supports the artists.”

Nepali artist Shivangi Rana, taking part in her first international exhibition, noted that she has spent a decade honing her craft, sold more than 500 pieces, and held five exhibitions.

Her abstract works are designed to bring positive energy into homes, and she expressed delight at seeing visitors respond warmly to them.

Meanwhile, Julia Savitskaya from Russia, partner and official agent of PS Kurgat Gallery, stated:“We are proud to represent a group of Russian artists at this exhibition, showcasing a diverse range of modern art.”

“Our aim is to highlight the breadth and diversity of contemporary art and the artistic solutions it can offer for homes and interior design,” she said, adding:“This is not our first time participating at QIAF, and we are always happy to be in Qatar. We hope the festival achieves even greater international recognition.”