Eight Arab, Islamic Nations Condemn Storming Of UNRWA HQ By Israeli Forces

The foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye and Egypt have reaffirmed the indispensable role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in safeguarding the rights and well-being of Palestinian refugees.

For decades, UNRWA has carried out a unique mandate entrusted to it by the international community, providing protection, education, health care, social services, and emergency assistance to millions of Palestinian refugees in its areas of operation, in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution 302 (1949).

The adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution to renew UNRWA's mandate for an additional three years, reflects international confidence in the vital role played by the agency and the continuity of its operations.

The ministers condemned the storming of the UNRWA headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem by Israeli forces, as this attack represents a flagrant violation of international law and the inviolability of UN premises, which constitutes an unacceptable escalation, and violates the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice dated Oct 22, 2025, which clearly states that Israel, as an occupying power, is under an obligation not to impede the operations of UNRWA and, on the contrary, to facilitate them.

In light of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, the ministers underscored the essential role UNRWA plays in delivering humanitarian assistance through its network of distribution centres, ensuring that food, relief items, and basic necessities reach those in need fairly and efficiently, in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2803

.

UNRWA's schools and health facilities remain a lifeline for refugee communities in Gaza, continuing to provide education and essential primary health care under extremely challenging conditions, which contributes to the implementation of US President Trump's Plan on the ground and enables the Palestinian people to remain in their land and rebuild their homeland.

The ministers stressed that UNRWA's role is irreplaceable. No other entity possesses the infrastructure, expertise, and field presence required to meet the needs of Palestinian refugees or to ensure continuity of services at the necessary scale.

Any weakening of the Agency's capacity would have grave humanitarian, social, and political repercussions across the region. Accordingly, the ministers called upon the international community to ensure sustainable and adequate funding for UNRWA, and to provide the agency with the political and operational space needed to continue its vital work“in all five fields of operations”.