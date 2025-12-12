Moi Launches Project For Vehicle Number Plate Replacement

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has launched a project to change the existing vehicle number plates with newly developed plates starting from today.

The rollout of the new plates will begin with private vehicles, adding a single letter (Q) to their plate numbers, followed sequentially by the letters (T) and (R), MoI officials announced at a press conference yesterday. This will be implemented in several phases with the first phase starting through the Sooum Application from Dec 13-16.

Colonel Dr Jabr Hamoud Jabr al-Nuaimi, assistant director, Public Relations Department and Official Spokesperson of the MoI, and Staff Colonel Ali Hassan al-Kaabi, assistant director, Licensing Affairs Department at the General Directorate of Traffic, addressed the press conference and provided the details of the project.

According to Col Dr al-Nuaimi, the new project comes with an enhanced design for the number plate that aligns with the best international standards and supports modern technologies used in smart traffic systems.

“This national project aims to strengthen the visual identity of vehicle plates and standardise them according to clearer and more precise criteria, thereby supporting the traffic system through the utilisation of advanced digital technologies. The project covers all categories of vehicle plates as part of an integrated development plan for the national plate numbering system, ensuring its sustainability and providing multiple future options that keep pace with the continuous growth in the number of vehicles,” explained, Col Dr al-Nuaimi.

The official noted that the project will be implemented in several phases as phase one starts from today. During this phase, the letter (Q) will be allocated to vehicles whose owners obtain special plate numbers through the Sooum Application from Dec 13-16.

Phase Two starts with the installation of new plates for private vehicles registered for the first time in the vehicle licensing system (new registrations), starting from April 1, 2026. These vehicles will be assigned the available letters within the numbering system at that time, such as Q, T, or R, in accordance with the approved sequence.

Phase Three includes all currently licensed private vehicles, whose plates will be replaced by adding the letter (Q) to their existing numbers, in accordance with timelines to be announced at a later date. Additional phases will subsequently be implemented for non-private vehicles, involving the addition of two letters to their plate numbers.

The official noted that until the announcement of the timelines, existing vehicle plates will continue to be used for permit renewals or plate damage until the scheduled implementation of the replacement plan for currently registered vehicles begins.

Staff Colonel al-Kaabi said the project represents a new phase in the development of the vehicle licence plate system in the country. He noted that it goes beyond simply changing the design of the plates to establish a smart and sustainable national numbering system with greater clarity and ease of reading both in the field and electronically. This system also offers better integration with smart traffic systems and vehicle licensing databases, while supporting the country's efforts in digital transformation and the development of smart transportation services according to the highest standards.

The officials highlighted that the new step is in line with MoI's comprehensive modernisation efforts to develop its services and enhance the efficiency of traffic systems, in accordance with best international practices.