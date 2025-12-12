U.S. No Vote On Anti-Israel UNGA Resolution

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United Nations General Assembly yet again passed an unserious and biased resolution, demonstrating the continued prevalence of anti-Israel bias over substantive diplomacy at the organization.

Under the visionary leadership of President Donald J. Trump, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2803 to end the war in Gaza and to offer a real solution to the fighting and to create a peaceful horizon for Gazans, Israelis, and the Middle East at large. Since that time, aid has flooded into Gaza and the United States has, alongside partners, sustained the momentum towards a lasting peace. Despite this, the UN General Assembly chose to advance a divisive, politicized resolution based on false allegations and which distracts from real-life diplomacy.

The resolution asserts that Israel must implement the misguided and incorrect conclusions of a non-binding advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The use of such opinions makes a mockery of international law. Advisory opinions are not a basis for legislation, and the notion that any nation could be compelled by the UN General Assembly to work with any organization is a gross infringement on sovereignty. The United States stands with Israel in rejecting this notion entirely.

Moreover, the United States refutes every effort to empower UNRWA, a Hamas subsidiary that was complicit in the atrocities of October 7, is devoid of meaningful oversight, and continues to promote antisemitism and glorify terrorism. It is unaccountable, corrupt, and will have absolutely no place in Gaza.

The United States will continue to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2803, pursuing President Trump's vision for a peaceful and prosperous Gaza which is no longer a launchpad for terrorism to threaten Israel, and where people in Gaza can determine their own destiny, free from the rule of terrorists.