Du Pay Receives Visa's Partnership Excellence Award For Outstanding Collaboration

Dubai, UAE, December 2025 – du Pay, the digital financial services subsidiary of du, has been awarded the prestigious“Partnership Excellence Award” by Visa, as testimony to the collaborative success and strong performance achieved in the first year of their strategic partnership. The accolade reflects the powerful impact of the Visa–du Pay relationship in advancing digital payments, enhancing financial inclusion, and accelerating the UAE's transition toward a cashless economy.

Strengthening the UAE's Digital Payments Ecosystem:

The award highlights du Pay's rapid progress in enabling secure, accessible, and easy-to-use financial services, particularly for underserved and unbanked segments of the UAE population. In less than two years, du Pay has already demonstrated strong traction in the market surpassing AED 1.5B in digital transactions including card payments, aligning with the country's wider financial inclusion agenda and digital transformation objectives.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chairman of du Pay, said:“We are honoured to receive Visa's Partnership Excellence Award, which reflects our shared commitment to expanding financial inclusion and accelerating the UAE's digital payments ecosystem. Our collaboration with Visa continues to strengthen du Pay's mission of enabling secure, accessible, and innovative financial solutions for every resident. This recognition inspires us to deepen our efforts in shaping a cashless, digitally empowered future for the nation.”

Salima Gutieva, Vice President and Country Manager for UAE at Visa, said:““du Pay has demonstrated excellence in bringing user-centric digital payment experiences to UAE consumers. Their ability to scale rapidly and deliver meaningful value to customers has made this partnership truly stand out. At Visa, we deeply appreciate the collaboration, agility, and shared ambition that have defined our work together, and we are excited to continue supporting du Pay as they help shape the next chapter of digital commerce in the UAE.”

This achievement builds on a series of milestones delivered through the du Pay–Visa partnership, including the successful launch of the du Pay prepaid card in the UAE, which expanded seamless cashless payment options for residents and supported the growing demand for digital-first financial solutions.

A Milestone Reinforcing Collaboration & Innovation:

The Partnership Excellence Award also underscores Visa's recognition of du Pay's commitment to customer-centric innovation, operational excellence, and strong go-to-market performance throughout the first year of the partnership. Together, the two entities continue to advance secure digital payments, promote responsible financial access, and contribute to the UAE's evolving fintech landscape.