Tether Launches Major Bid To Acquire Juventus Football Club

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto Stablecoin Issuer Tether Pursues Acquisition of Juventus Football Club

In a bold move that could redefine crypto involvement in traditional sports, Tether has announced a bid to acquire a controlling stake in Juventus Football Club, one of Italy's most prestigious soccer teams. Despite its efforts, the bid has been reportedly declined, highlighting the complexities at the intersection of digital finance and high-profile sports assets.



Tether has submitted a binding all-cash offer to Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, for its 65.4% stake in Juventus.

The proposed acquisition involves an investment of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), aimed at supporting the club's growth and development.

Juventus, with a market capitalization of approximately 944.49 million euros ($1.1 billion), has yet to accept the offer, as reports indicate the club is not for sale. Tether's strategic move underscores its broader ambitions beyond stablecoins, venturing into sports and other sectors like AI and health technologies.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Cautiously optimistic

Price impact: Neutral. The news reflects significant interest but has yet to influence the stock or token prices directly.

Detailed Overview

Tether, the issuer of the widely used stablecoin USDT, has expressed strong interest in acquiring Juventus, a revered institution in European football. On Friday, Tether revealed that it submitted a binding all-cash proposal to Exor, the holding company controlled by the Agnelli family, which owns a 65.4% stake in Juventus. If accepted, Tether plans to make a“public offer” for the remaining shares at the same valuation, potentially consolidating their influence over the club.

Despite the ambitious bid, AFP reports that Exor has already rejected the proposal, with a source stating,“Juventus is not for sale.” The club, which boasts a market cap of nearly 944.49 million euros ($1.1 billion), closed trading up 2.3% to 2.23 euros ($2.62) on Friday. Both Exor and Tether have yet to comment further on the matter.

Beyond the potential acquisition, Tether announced a commitment to invest 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in Juventus's development, aiming to bolster the club's future prospects. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino expressed his personal connection to Juventus, recalling how the club's resilience and dignity had shaped his understanding of commitment and responsibility.

This move signifies Tether's strategic diversification efforts, extending beyond stablecoins into investments in sports, artificial intelligence, robotics, and health platforms. The company initially bought a stake in Juventus in February, increasing it to over 10% by April. More recently, Tether has sought to influence the club's governance by nominating Zachary Lyons, its deputy investment chief, to Juventus's board of directors, a move that was approved last month.

While the bid has yet to be successful, Tether's aggressive approach illustrates its ambitions to remain at the forefront of innovative financial and investment ventures, leveraging its financial strength to cement influence in traditional industries like professional sports.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.