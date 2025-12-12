Cabinet Nod To Repeal 71 Laws That Outlived Utility

File photo of union Cabinet Meeting

Srinagar- The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Bill to repeal 71 laws that officials say have outlived their utility and continue to clutter India's statute books.

Of the 71 laws identified for repeal, 65 are amendment Acts that have already been subsumed into their parent legislations, while six are standalone laws. Officials said at least one of these dates back to the British era.

According to the government, the move is not specifically aimed at removing colonial laws but at clearing obsolete legislation that no longer serves a purpose.

“Once an amendment is passed by Parliament, it gets subsumed in the principal law. Its use has ended but it continues to exist and creates confusion,” an official said.

Since May 2014, the government has repealed 1,562 archaic and redundant laws. With Parliament's approval of the new repeal Bill, the total will rise to 1,633.

Successive Union law ministers have maintained that obsolete laws act as impediments to governance and everyday life, arguing that legislation with no contemporary relevance should not remain on the statute books.

