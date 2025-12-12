Gachwala Launches 'Iron Fish': A Revolutionary, Natural Solution To Combat Iron Deficiency In India

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Today, Gachwala, one of India's fastest-growing wellness brand, announced the launch of the Iron Fish. This natural product is a breakthrough solution for iron deficiency, which is one of the most common nutritional problems in Indian homes.

Iron deficiency is still a big problem in India, especially for women, children, and pregnant women. The new Iron Fish is a safe, reusable, and food-grade iron fish for cooking that adds bioavailable iron to everyday meals. Families can easily get more iron in their diets by putting the Iron Fish in boiling water, curry, dal, soups, or stews with a few drops of lemon or any other acidic food.

A Simple Idea That Makes a Big Difference

The Iron Fish is made of electrolytic iron and releases safe, controlled levels of iron into food while it cooks. One unit can be used up to 1,800 times, making it one of the cheapest and most environmentally friendly alternatives to regular iron supplements. The Iron Fish delivers iron naturally through homemade meals, which is better for the stomach than tablets. This makes it easy for families to use every day.

A Step Towards Better Homes in India

A Gachwala spokesperson said, "Iron Deficiency Anaemia affects millions of people in India, so we wanted to offer a solution that is natural, easy to get, long-lasting, and backed by nutritional science." "The Iron Fish helps families get more iron without having to rely on supplements alone. It's easy to use, long-lasting, and good for the whole family."

Made for health-conscious shoppers today

The Gachwala Iron Fish is great for:

Women who have low haemoglobin

Mothers who are pregnant or breastfeeding

Kids who don't get enough nutrients

People who don't eat meat or fish

Anyone looking for a gentle, natural way to get more iron

Availability

What Gachwala Is

Gachwala is a well-known Indian brand that makes eco-friendly, health-focused, and new products. The company also sells a wide range of growing supplies online, such as mushroom seeds, button mushroom spawn, and mushroom seeds. This gives thousands of home growers and agri-entrepreneurs in India the tools they need to grow their own mushrooms. As Gachwala's customer base grows, they continue to focus on wellness, sustainability, and making modern solutions easy to use for everyone.

