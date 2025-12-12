Metalero Closes Second Tranche Of Oversubscribed Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) -(TSXV: MLO) (OTC Pink: CRTTF) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "").

The second tranche consisted of 517,523 flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at a price of $0.21 per FT Unit, for total gross proceeds of $108,679.83. Each Unit consists of one (1) flow-through common share (a " FT Share ") and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) additional non flow-through common share at a price of $0.26 for two (2) years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the sale of these FT Units, Metalero paid a total of $8,694 in cash and issued 41,402 non-transferable finder's warrants (" Finder's Warrants ") to eligible finders for certain of the FT Units sold. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share of Metalero at a price of $0.21 per share, for up to two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The proceeds will be used to support the Fall/Winter 2025 and early 2026 exploration work at Benson including further sampling and ground geophysics. All securities issued are subject to a hold period until April 13, 2026.

All FT Shares offered in connection with this Offering qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act "). For subscribers who are qualifying individuals under the Income Tax Act (British Columbia) (the " BC Tax Act "), these expenditures will also qualify as "BC flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in section 4.721(1) of the BC Tax Act.

For additional information with respect to this Offering, please refer to Metalero's news releases dated September 25, 2025, October 10, 2025, October 22, 2025 and November 21, 2025, available for viewing on Metalero's SEDAR+ profile ( ).

Benson Project Background

Situated in the Quesnel Trough, one of Canada's most important mineral belts, the Benson Project is a strategically significant asset that Metalero has the right to acquire in its entirety. The Quesnel Trough is a Triassic/Jurassic-age belt of volcano-sedimentary and intrusive rocks which hosts >360 alkalic copper-gold porphyry occurrences and deposits. At >1,500 km long, the Quesnel Trough runs through the middle of BC stretching from the US to the Yukon Territory. It hosts numerous major mines which produce copper and gold as well as variable amounts of silver and molybdenum while also hosting several types of gold deposits.

High profile and long-lived mines in the Quesnel Trough include Highland Valley, Mt Milligan, New Afton and Kemess which are complemented by recent exploration work including Woodjam, MPD, Kwanika, and the extensive staking by Australian mining giant, the Fortescue Group.

The Benson Project lies close to infrastructure and is traversed by Highway 26 and a vast network of logging roads allowing for ready access to all parts of the Property and capital-efficient exploration. The large land package covers 5 different target areas illuminated by recent Artificial-Intelligence (" AI ") work by Geoscience BC (Mitchinson et al., Geoscience BC Report 2022-07). This AI study incorporated a wide variety of historical datasets including geophysics, geology, sampling information, and drilling data (where present) to identify high potential ("porphyry-like") anomalies with similarities to known porphyry deposits elsewhere in the belt. Even the limited historical exploration at Benson has identified numerous gold and copper surface geochemical anomalies while modest, historical drill programs have intersected skarn and epithermal gold and silver mineralization, which are both intrusive-related styles of mineralization and are commonly associated with porphyry systems.

About Metalero Mining Corp.

Metalero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on copper and gold projects in North America. Its 173 square kilometer, road-accessible Benson Project serves as Metalero's flagship and is host to five prospects containing gold and copper within porphyry-related mineralized systems.