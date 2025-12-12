CSE Bulletin: Name And Symbol Change - Alerio Gold Corp. (ALE)

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 12 décembre/December 2025) - Alerio Gold Corp. (ALE) has announced a name and symbol change to Lighthouse Gold Inc. (LGHT).
Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on December 17, 2025.
Disclosure documents are available at .
Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on December 16, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.
_________________________________
Alerio Gold Corp. (ALE) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Lighthouse Gold Inc. (LGHT).
Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 17 décembre 2025.
Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur .
Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 16 décembre 2025. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.
| Effective Date/ Date d'entrée en vigueur:
| Le 17 DEC 2025
| Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole:
| ALE
| New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole:
| LGHT
| New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP:
| 531961 10 0
| New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN:
| CA 531961 10 0 3
| Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:
| 01450V104/CA01450V1040
