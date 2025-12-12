Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Name And Symbol Change - Alerio Gold Corp. (ALE)


2025-12-12 08:05:52
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 12 décembre/December 2025) - Alerio Gold Corp. (ALE) has announced a name and symbol change to Lighthouse Gold Inc. (LGHT).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on December 17, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at .

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on December 16, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Alerio Gold Corp. (ALE) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Lighthouse Gold Inc. (LGHT).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 17 décembre 2025.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur .

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 16 décembre 2025. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date d'entrée en vigueur: Le 17 DEC 2025
Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: ALE
New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: LGHT
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 531961 10 0
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 531961 10 0 3
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 01450V104/CA01450V1040

Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
