North Valley Resources Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report
Through the Private Placement, the Acquiror subscribed for 1,900,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.02 per share for total consideration of $38,000. Prior to this transaction, the Acquiror did not own any shares in the Company. Following completion of the Private Placement, the Acquiror now holds 1,900,000 common shares, representing approximately 10.6% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis.
The Acquiror has acquired these shares for investment purposes only and may acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company in the future through the market, privately, or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.
A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under the Company's profile at . The head office of the Company is 255 Battle Street West, Kamloops, B.C. V2C1G8.
On behalf of the Company,
Quinn Ellerbeck, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment