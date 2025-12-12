Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

North Valley Resources Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report


2025-12-12 08:05:52
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Kamloops, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - North Valley Resources Ltd. (CSE: NVR) ("North Valley" or the "Company") announces that Cameron Dorsey (the "Acquiror") has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues following the closing of the Company's private placement previously announced on October 9, 2025 (the "Private Placement").

Through the Private Placement, the Acquiror subscribed for 1,900,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.02 per share for total consideration of $38,000. Prior to this transaction, the Acquiror did not own any shares in the Company. Following completion of the Private Placement, the Acquiror now holds 1,900,000 common shares, representing approximately 10.6% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Acquiror has acquired these shares for investment purposes only and may acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company in the future through the market, privately, or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under the Company's profile at . The head office of the Company is 255 Battle Street West, Kamloops, B.C. V2C1G8.

On behalf of the Company,

Quinn Ellerbeck, Chief Financial Officer & Director

MENAFN12122025004218003983ID1110474549



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search