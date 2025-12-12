Latest Research On Aircraft Type In The Aircraft Electrical Systems Market By Marketsandmarketstm

The report "Aircraft Electrical Systems Market by Solution (Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion, Power Storage, Power Management, Power Drives), Application (Propulsion & Powertrain, Flight Control & Actuation, Avionics & Mission Systems, Cabin & Passenger Systems, Environmental Control Systems, Aircraft Utilities & Support Systems), Aircraft Type (Commercial Aviation, Business & General Aviation, Military Aviation, Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), Propulsion Technology, Point of Sale, and Region – Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to grow from USD 94.06 billion in 2025 to USD 110.40 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 220 market data Tables and 110 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Electrical Systems Market by Solution (Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion, Power Storage, Power Management, Power Drives), Application (Propulsion & Powertrain, Flight Control & Actuation, Avionics & Mission Systems, Cabin & Passenger Systems, Environmental Control Systems, Aircraft Utilities & Support Systems), Aircraft Type (Commercial Aviation, Business & General Aviation, Military Aviation, Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), Propulsion Technology, Point of Sale, and Region – Global Forecast to 2030"

View detailed Table of Content here -

The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the growing shift toward More Electric Aircraft (MEA) and All-Electric Aircraft (AEA) architectures, coupled with rising fleet expansion and aircraft modernization initiatives. Technological advancements in power electronics and energy distribution are accelerating the adoption of advanced electrical systems in aviation.

The Aircraft Electrical Systems Industry

By Point of Sale, the aftermarket segment is projected to account for a larger market share (83%) than the OEM segment during the forecast period.

The aftermarket segment is projected to account for a larger market share than the OEM segment during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the continuous need for maintenance, repair, and replacement of electrical components to ensure safety, reliability, and compliance with aviation standards. Airlines and operators are increasingly upgrading legacy electrical systems with more advanced, energy-efficient, and digitally monitored solutions to enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime. The rise of predictive maintenance and real-time diagnostics is further accelerating aftermarket demand, enabling proactive system monitoring and lifecycle optimization. Additionally, the growing global fleet size and extended aircraft lifespans are supporting consistent aftermarket service requirements, reinforcing the segment's strong market position.

By Aircraft Type, the advanced air mobility (AAM) segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The advanced air mobility (AAM) segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment between 2025 and 2030. This surge is driven by the rapid commercialization of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, urban air mobility vehicles, and hybrid-electric propulsion systems. Additionally, the ongoing investments in electric aviation programs, supported by regulatory advancements and prototype certifications, are accelerating the large-scale adoption of electric aviation. Manufacturers are increasingly developing liquid-based and microchannel cooling architectures optimized for eVTOL and regional AAM platforms. As urban air transport transitions from concept to operation, the AAM segment is expected to emerge as the key growth driver, reshaping demand patterns within the global Aircraft Electrical Systems market.

Europe is projected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to account for the second-largest share of the aircraft electrical systems market during the forecast period, driven by its robust aerospace manufacturing base, strong presence of key OEMs, and growing investments in sustainable aviation technologies. Countries such as France, Germany, and the UK are at the forefront of developing next-generation commercial and defense aircraft incorporating advanced thermal management systems. Additionally, Europe's well-established MRO ecosystem and stringent regulatory standards for aircraft performance and emissions further stimulate demand for efficient cooling solutions across OEM and aftermarket channels. Continuous R&D activities supported by initiatives, including Clean Aviation and Horizon Europe, are expected to strengthen Europe's technological leadership and sustain its position as the second-largest market globally.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.