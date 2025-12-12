Alcohol Use Disorder Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 20+ Companies Driving Innovation In The Therapeutics Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline landscape. It covers the Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Report



On December 08, 2025- Eli Lilly and Company initiated a study is to see if brenipatide when compared to a placebo works and is safe for participants with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and hazardous alcohol use. Participation in this study will last approximately 56 weeks.

DelveInsight's Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Alcohol Use Disorder treatment.

The leading Alcohol Use Disorder Companies such as Adial Pharmaceuticals, Solvonis Therapeutics, MediciNova, Kinnov Therapeutics, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Afasci Inc, Tempero Bio, Clearmind Medicine, BioCorRx, BioXcel Therapeutics, Biomed Industries, Lophora and others. Promising Alcohol Use Disorder Therapies such as Sunobinop, ASP8062, GET73, gabapentin enacarbil, Phytocannabinoid cannabidiol (CBD), Mazdutide, BPL-003, Psilocybin, Arbaclofen Placarbil, and others.

The Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Alcohol Use Disorder.

Alcohol Use Disorder Overview

Alcohol addiction, also known as alcoholism, represents the most severe form of alcohol misuse and is characterized by a loss of control over drinking behavior. Medically, it is referred to as Alcohol Use Disorder, a condition that is notably prevalent in the United States. While the exact causes of AUD remain unclear, multiple contributing factors have been identified, including environmental influences, peer pressure, genetic predisposition, cognitive functioning levels, and the presence of certain personality disorders. Approximately 50% of the risk for developing AUD is considered hereditary, with the remaining risk influenced by environmental factors.

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Emerging Drugs

SVN-001: Solvonis Therapeutics

SVN-001 is a first-of-its-kind combination therapy combining IV ketamine (an NMDA receptor antagonist) with copyrighted manualised relapse prevention cognitive behavioural therapy, targeting both the biological and psychosocial aspects of alcohol use disorder. Phase II results demonstrated a 50% reduction in Heavy Drinking Days vs a placebo. A full mixed marketing authorisation in the UK and EU is planned, which, if successful, will provide regulatory protection to include eight years of data exclusivity in the EU and ten years of concurrent market exclusivity in both regions. According to the company's pipeline, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder.

KT 110: Kinnov Therapeutics

KT 110 (Cyproheptadine/Prazosin combination therapy), is an investigational drug being developed by Kinnov Therapeutics. Cyproheptadine + Prazosin in combination (KT-110 of Kinnov Therapeutics) reverses preference to alcohol and induces a strong alcohol aversion. KT-110 antagonizes behavioral sensitization induced by nicotine. Cyproheptadine: Antagonist of 5HT2 and 5HT1C receptors used in the treatment of allergy and prazosin: Antagonist of alpha1-adrenergic receptors used in the treatment of arterial high blood pressure. KT-110 composition is better than other drugs such as acomposate, naltrexone or nalmefene. Patented protection of the composition and patent on new BID formulation is being filed. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder.

BPL-003: Beckley Psytech Limited

BPL-003 is a novel intranasal formulation of synthetic 5-MeO-DMT benzoate developed to offer a rapid-acting psychedelic therapy for mental health conditions, including Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Designed for administration in a controlled clinical environment, BPL-003 aims to deliver profound therapeutic effects with a brief in-clinic duration of approximately two hours. By addressing limitations of first-generation psychedelics and conventional AUD treatments, BPL-003 seeks to induce rapid and sustained behavioral change through a combination of pharmacological action and structured psychological support. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder.

BXCL501: BioXcel Therapeutics

BXCL501, is a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine being developed for the acute treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease and as an adjunctive treatment for Major Depressive Disorder. BXCL501 is a sublingual film containing dexmedetomidine. Dexmedetomidine is an alpha-2 adrenergic receptor agonist and has higher intrinsic activity and is more potent in vitro than either clonidine or lofexidine. The drug has a high free brain to free plasma ratio after dosing in rats that persists after plasma concentrations are cleared. Currently, it is in Phase I stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

LPH-48: Lophora

LPH-48 is designed as a fast-follower to LPH-5, LPH-48 shows significantly faster metabolism, indicating a much shorter activity profile in man. LPH-48 is a representative of the same proprietary compound class as LPH-5 and is therefore endowed with the same optimized characteristics including drug-like properties and safety pharmacological profile. According to the company's pipeline, the drug is currently in the preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder.

The Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment.

Alcohol Use Disorder Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Alcohol Use Disorder Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Alcohol Use Disorder market.

Alcohol Use Disorder Companies

Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Alcohol Use Disorder Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Alcohol Use Disorder Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Alcohol Use Disorder Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAlcohol Use Disorder (AUD): OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAlcohol Use Disorder (AUD)– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)SVN-001: Solvonis TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)KT 110: Kinnov TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)BXCL501: BioXcel TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsLPH-48: LophoraDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsAlcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Key CompaniesAlcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Key ProductsAlcohol Use Disorder (AUD)- Unmet NeedsAlcohol Use Disorder (AUD)- Market Drivers and BarriersAlcohol Use Disorder (AUD)- Future Perspectives and ConclusionAlcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Analyst ViewsAlcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

