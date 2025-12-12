Retail Oil And Gas Logistics Market Size Projected To Reach USD 29.88 Billion By 2030 With Steady Expansion Driven By Core Logistics Services And Emerging Fuel Segments

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the retail oil and gas logistics market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the retail oil and gas logistics market is on track for consistent expansion through the forecast period, the retail oil and gas logistics Market size is estimated at USD 24.22 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 29.88 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.29%. This growth reflects sustained demand for efficient delivery of petroleum products to retail outlets and other end users, shaped by evolving fuel preferences, supply chain investments, and regulatory landscapes.

This retail oil and gas logistics market forecast underscores not only the importance of traditional transportation and warehousing services but also the rising contribution of value-added technologies and alternative fuel logistics solutions. Consumer reliance on ready availability of energy products like diesel, gasoline, and liquefied natural gas continues to support logistics networks, while infrastructure development and smart supply systems further expand market reach.

Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market Trends:

. Infrastructure Modernization

Ongoing investments in road, rail, and pipeline networks continue to strengthen transportation capacity, ensuring efficient fuel movement from refineries to retail outlets.

. Expansion of Value-Added Services

Adoption of automated metering, quality testing systems, and digital freight-tracking tools is enhancing transparency, operational efficiency, and risk management across logistics operations.

. Regulatory & Compliance Upgrades

Stricter rules, such as GPS telemetry requirements and tamper-evident tanker seals-are prompting fleet modernization and improvements in compliance and safety systems.

. Shift Toward Alternative Fuels

The integration of LNG and other emerging fuel types into logistics planning is broadening the fuel mix and driving demand for specialized storage, handling, and transportation solutions.

Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market Segmentation:

The retail oil and gas logistics market analysis highlights how the sector is segmented across service types, fuel types, and end users, each contributing differently to the overall market landscape.

By Service Type

Transportation

Storage & Warehousing

Value-added Services and Others

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Jet Fuel

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Others (Bitumen, Lubricants)

By End User

Fuel Retailers (Fuel Stations)

Convenience Stores & Hypermarkets

Industrial Retail Customers

Others

By Geography

North America

South Amerca

Middle east&Africa

Europe

Asia pacific

This segmentation underlines how detailed customer needs and fuel characteristics influence logistics planning, investment, and service delivery throughout the retail oil and gas logistics market ecosystem.

Key Players in the Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market

The competitive landscape of the retail oil and gas logistics market includes global logistics service providers and specialised fuel cargo handlers that offer core distribution services and end-to-end supply chain solutions. Notable companies active in the industry include major international carriers and integrators with extensive networks and asset bases.

DHL Group

CMA CGM Group

Gulf Agency Company Limited

DSV

Kuehne + Nagel

Through alliances and technology initiatives, key players aim to respond to rising demand for reliable fuel availability, fast turnaround times, and integrated reporting systems. Such competitive positioning not only supports the base business but also drives wider adoption of smart logistics practices tailored to the retail oil and gas logistics market requirements.

Conclusion:

Looking ahead, the retail oil and gas logistics market is anticipated to maintain a stable growth trajectory as fuel consumption patterns evolve, new service modalities gain traction, and infrastructure investments continue to deepen. Market actors are likely to focus on both expanding their physical logistics assets and adopting digital solutions that improve transparency and delivery precision.

The combination of ongoing fuel demand, diversified end-use requirements, and strategic investments in logistics networks positions this market for continued relevance in the broader energy supply chain. Logistics providers and fuel retailers alike are expected to leverage innovations in routing systems, telematics, and value-added services to enhance service consistency and meet growing expectations for efficient fuel delivery across regions.

