The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Net Leased Colorado Maverik C-Store

The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm completed the sale of a single tenant Maverik c-store located at 620 East Fillmore Street in Colorado Springs, Colorado for $4,950,000.

The 5,328 square-foot building is located at a signalized intersection along East Fillmore Street and experiences more than 36,000 vehicles per day. The property benefits from the proximity to Interstate 25 (149,000 VPD) and North Nevada Avenue (31,000 VPD), two major throughfares connecting to Denver. The property is just minutes from CommonSpirit – Penrose Hospital (364 beds) and Colorado Springs Country Club, drawing continual traffic to the area. Neighboring retailers include VASA Fitness, McDonald's, Whataburger, Walgreens, AutoZone, and more. More than 256,000 people live within a five-mile radius while earning a six-figure average household income ($100,000+).

Randy Blankstein and John Feeney of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. The seller is an individual based in the Midwest, and the buyer is based on the West Coast and in a 1031 exchange.

Maverik, founded in 1928 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, operates as a leading convenience store chain under the banner "Adventure's First Stop." With a focus on fueling outdoor enthusiasts, the company has grown to over 800 locations across 20 states.

“With 100% bonus depreciation back on the table, we're seeing renewed investor interest in C-stores,” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. John Feeney, Senior Vice President at The Boulder Group, added,“The property benefits from its position at a busy signalized intersection and its close proximity to Interstate 25.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $9 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2013-2024, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.

