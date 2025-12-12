Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller Releases Clear Definition Of Applied Neuroscience For Health And Wellness Amid Rising Public Interest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FINDLAY, OH, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINDLAY, OH - December 13, 2025 - -

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Founder of The RED Carpet Connection, LLC and The SubConscious Connection, LLC, has released a formal definition of applied neuroscience for health and wellness as interest in brain-based tools continues to grow across leadership, performance, and wellness sectors.

As stress, burnout, emotional regulation, and cognitive overload dominate national conversations, the term neuroscience is increasingly used in non-clinical contexts. This expansion has blurred the distinctions among laboratory research, medical treatment, and practical applications for everyday use. Dr. Adams-Miller's definition addresses that gap.







Applied neuroscience, as defined in this release, refers to the practical use of established, peer-reviewed brain and behavioral research to support learning, self-regulation, and performance in non-medical settings such as wellness, education, leadership, and professional development.

"Applied neuroscience gives people usable tools grounded in how the brain actually works," said Dr. Adams-Miller. "When research is translated into practical strategies, individuals and organizations are better equipped to regulate stress, improve focus, and meet real-world demands."

The framework draws from established research in neuroscience, psychophysiology, cognitive psychology, and learning science. Foundational studies on neuroplasticity demonstrate that attention, feedback, and learning experiences can influence neural pathways related to emotion regulation and decision-making across the lifespan (Kolb & Gibb, Nature Reviews Neuroscience, 2011; McEwen & Morrison, Annual Review of Psychology, 2013).

Within applied neuroscience, hypnosis, Neurolinguistic Programming, and Emotional Freedom Techniques are used as applied methodologies rather than presented as independent sciences or medical treatments. These approaches function as structured, non-clinical tools that influence attention, perception, and self-regulation when used within defined educational and wellness scopes.

Peer-reviewed literature supports this positioning. A review published in Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews reports that hypnosis is associated with "measurable changes in brain systems involved in attention, perception, and cognitive control," supporting its use as a structured, non-medical approach to self-regulation and learning (Oakley & Halligan, 2013).

Public health agencies and academic institutions continue to document the neurological and physiological effects of prolonged stress and social disconnection, reinforcing demand for evidence-aligned, accessible tools that support resilience and adaptability outside of clinical care.

Dr. Adams-Miller's work focuses on education, wellness, communication, and performance optimization, not medical or psychological diagnosis or treatment. She collaborates with individuals, leadership teams, creatives, athletes, performers, and organizations seeking neuroscience-informed strategies for stress regulation, communication effectiveness, and high-pressure performance environments.

Professional and Educational Disclaimer: Applied neuroscience services and educational materials are provided for wellness, educational, and performance development purposes. They draw upon established research in neuroscience, psychology, psychophysiology, and learning science. These services do not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease and do not replace licensed medical, psychological, or psychiatric care. These applied methodologies are taught and delivered within defined educational and wellness scopes, with referral protocols in place when clinical or medical care is appropriate. Results vary based on individual participation, context, and external factors. Individuals experiencing medical or mental health conditions should consult qualified healthcare professionals.

About Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is an applied neuroscientist, communication strategist, and executive consultant. She is the Founder of The RED Carpet Connection, LLC and The SubConscious Connection, LLC. Her professional work integrates principles from neuroscience and psychophysiology with language- and stimulus-based methodologies and performance psychology to support resilience, influence, and human optimization in non-clinical settings across wellness, business, media, and leadership sectors. She is a trained and certified practitioner in neurofeedback and biofeedback. She is a master practitioner and trainer in clinical hypnotherapy, neurolinguistic programming (NLP), TIME Techniques, and Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), and applies these disciplines within ethical frameworks.

Dr. Adams-Miller is available for interviews, consulting, group training, individual programs, and professional collaborations.

###

For more information about LLC, contact the company LLC

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller

419-722-6931

...

8155 Township Road 89, Findlay, OH 45840

CONTACT: Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller