Annual Changes To The Nasdaq-100 Index®

The following six companies will be added to the Index: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), Ferrovial SE (Nasdaq: FER), Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPWR), Seagate Technology Holdings plc (Nasdaq: STX), Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC).

The Nasdaq-100 Index is a globally recognized index that tracks the performance of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market® encompassing a diverse range of industries and sectors. From technology and retail to healthcare, telecommunications, biotechnology, and media, these companies collectively shape the new 21st century economy. The Nasdaq-100® is reconstituted each year in December, timed to coincide with the quadruple witch expiration Friday of the quarter.

As of December 2025, the Nasdaq-100 Index underpins more than 200 tracking products with over $600 billion in assets under management globally, including the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ®), which seeks to deliver investment results that, before expenses, correspond to the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. In addition to QQQ, a range of derivatives and structured instruments, such as futures, options, and other products based on the Nasdaq-100 Index and the Invesco QQQ Trust trade on various exchanges.

As a result of the reconstitution, the following six companies will be removed from the Index: Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB), CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), GlobalFoundries Inc. (Nasdaq: GFS), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Nasdaq: LULU), ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON), The Trade Desk, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTD).

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic, and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index, and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at

