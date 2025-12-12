OWL ALERT: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Blue Owl Capital Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who acquired Blue Owl Capital (“Blue Owl” or the“Company”) (NYSE:OWL) securities during the period of February 6, 2025 through November 16, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”).

What Is This Lawsuit About? The lawsuit alleges Blue Owl failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Blue Owl was experiencing a meaningful pressure on its asset base from business development company (“BDC”) redemptions; and (2) that, as a result, the Company was facing undisclosed liquidity issues.

On October 30, 2025, before the market opened, Blue Owl reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The Company reported, among other things, new capital commitments reached $14 billion in the third quarter and $57 billion over the last twelve months, and direct lending originations during the quarter were $10.9 billion and $46.8 billion over the last twelve months. Yet the Company reported fee-related earnings of only $376.2 million, which missed consensus estimates; fee-related earnings margins of 57.1% which missed expectations by roughly 20 basis points; and performance revenue which fell 33% year over year to only $188,000. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $0.70 per share, or approximately 4.23%, from $16.56 per share on October 29, 2025 to close at $15.86 per share on October 30, 2025.

On November 5, 2025, after the market closed, two BDCs, Blue Owl Capital Corporation (“OBDC”) and Blue Owl capital Corporation II (“OBDC II”), announced they had entered into a definitive merger agreement. The announcement revealed“OBDC II does not anticipate conducting additional tender offers prior to the merger.” The announcement alleged the“proposed merger enhances liquidity for shareholders of the combined company.” The announcement also revealed that, under the terms of the proposed merger,“shareholders of OBDC II will receive newly issued whole shares of OBDC for each share of OBDC II based on the exchange ratio determined prior to closing. The exchange ratio will be calculated based upon (i) the NAV [net asset value] per share of OBDC and OBDC II, each determined before merger close and (ii) the market price of OBDC common stock before merger close.” On this news, the price of Blue Owl shares declined by $0.74 per share, or approximately 4.72%, from $15.69 per share on November 5, 2025 to close at $14.95 per share on November 6, 2025.

On November 16, 2025, Financial Times published an article describing how“Blue Owl has blocked redemptions in one of its earliest private credit funds as it merges with a larger vehicle overseen by the asset manager in a deal that could leave investors with large losses.” According to the report, OBCD II investors are restricted from pulling money from the fund until a recently announced merger with Blue Owl Capital Corporation closes in early 2026. The article further explains how, once the merger occurs, investors in OBCD II will permanently lose the ability to redeem cash at the fund's NAV. Instead, investors will trade their shares in for the publicly traded Blue Owl Capital Corporation shares, which are currently trading approximately 20% under the fund's NAV. On this news, the price of Blue Owl shares declined by $0.85 per share, or approximately 5.8%, from $14.62 per share on November 14, 2025 to close at $13.77 on November 17, 2025.

The Lead Plaintiff Appointment Process. The federal securities laws permit any investor who acquired eligible securities during the class period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit. Courts typically appoint the investor(s) with the largest financial loss in the case and the ability to represent the class rather than investors with simply the largest investment portfolio. Courts regularly appoint individual investors, whether acting alone or as a group, as lead plaintiffs. The rights of any investor who bought shares during the class period are generally already protected. However, lead plaintiffs have the power to influence case strategy and have a say in settlement decisions, as well as decisions concerning allocation of settlement funds among class members.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

