US Envoy Nominee Flags China Concerns, Backs Sri Lanka Reforms

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Dec 13 (IANS) American President Donald Trump's nominee for US ambassador to Sri Lanka told lawmakers that Washington will prioritise maritime security, economic reforms and countering China's growing footprint in the Indian Ocean nation, as Sri Lanka seeks recovery from its 2022 economic crisis and a devastating cyclone this year.

Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, nominee Eric Meyer said Sri Lanka's strategic location along major global shipping lanes makes it central to US efforts to promote“a free and open Indo-Pacific” and to counter“adversarial influences, including China's growing presence in the region.”

“Sri Lanka sits astride some of the world's busiest shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean with US Navy vessels and two-thirds of the world's seaborne crude oil regularly transiting its waters,” Meyer said.“Its strategic location makes it a focal point for US efforts to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Meyer said his top priority, if confirmed, would be ensuring the safety of US citizens in Sri Lanka, while highlighting Washington's response to Cyclone Ditwah, which killed more than 600 people and displaced hundreds of thousands.

“The United States has committed $2 million in urgent assistance and leveraged the United States military's strategic airlift capabilities to support relief efforts,” he said, calling the response evidence of“our strong and enduring partnership with Sri Lanka.”

Addressing Sri Lanka's recovery from its economic and political crisis, Meyer said the country is“a resilient country poised to become a regional economic leader,” citing expansion plans for the Port of Colombo.

“In the next year, for example, the Port of Colombo stands to double cargo handling capacity, highlighting the significant and strategic opportunities that lie in Sri Lanka's ports, logistics and shipping sectors,” he said.

Meyer also said he would press Colombo to continue economic reforms linked to its IMF programme, arguing that economic sovereignty is tied to national independence.

“If they can stick to their reforms, this will also create opportunities for increased US investment and companies to invest in Sri Lanka, which will again strengthen our ties with Sri Lanka,” he said.

Responding to questions, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch referred to China's role in Sri Lanka's port infrastructure as a cautionary example globally.

“What the Chinese did to Sri Lanka with their port has become a poster child around the world for why people shouldn't do business with China,” Risch said.

Meyer responded that the US seeks“open and transparent” bilateral relationships and would work with Sri Lanka“to ensure that they assert their sovereignty, and that includes over ports.”

As part of a broader Indo-Pacific approach, Meyer said defence and law enforcement cooperation would be central to US engagement with Sri Lanka.

“Our defence and law enforcement partnerships are critical to addressing security challenges, including assisting in disaster relief, countering transnational crime and trafficking, enhancing maritime domain awareness and safeguarding Sri Lanka's maritime sovereignty and port security,” he said.

He added that the US would work with Sri Lanka to“safeguard waterways and ports for trade,”“lock in commercial opportunities for US companies,” and strengthen Sri Lanka's role as“an emerging regional security partner.”

Meyer pledged to work closely with Congress if confirmed, saying he would lead an interagency team to implement a foreign policy that“makes America safer, stronger and more prosperous.”

Sri Lanka plunged into its worst economic crisis in decades in 2022, marked by foreign-exchange shortages, debt defaults, and mass protests that led to political upheaval. Since then, Colombo has pursued IMF-backed reforms to stabilise its economy.

China's financing of large infrastructure projects, including the Hambantota port, has drawn sustained scrutiny in Washington and New Delhi, with Sri Lanka increasingly seeking to rebalance ties amid competition in the Indian Ocean region.