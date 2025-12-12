Etihad Reports November 2025 Traffic Statistics
|
Nov 24
|
Nov 25
|
Variance
|
|
2024 YTD
|
2025 YTD
|
YTD variance
|
Passengers
|
1.6 million
|
2.1 million
|
+28%
|
16.8 million
|
20.2 million
|
+20%
|
Passenger load factor
|
88%
|
89%
|
+1pp
|
|
87%
|
88%
|
+1pp
|
Operating fleet size
|
98
|
124
|
+26
|
|
Network destinations
|
98
|
114
|
+16
|
