Misrah National Mission Underway As 100 Participants Begin 72-Hour Journey Across 6 Age-Old Heritage Pathways

The 1,000-kilometre trek uses traditional transport methods and was created following intensive studies of Abu Dhabi's historical navigation routes

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 12 December 2025 - Emirates Foundation and Active Abu Dhabi have launched Misrah Mission, with 100 participants between 18 and 35 and representing 35 nationalities, beginning their 1,000-kilometre trek across a traditional Emirati route through the heart of Abu Dhabi's landscape.

The expedition follows six established routes, created by researchers following in-depth studies of historical caravan paths and natural desert landmarks that travellers used for navigation. The 5 groups will travel between 15 rest points and camps during their 72-hour expedition, assisted by the specialist physical and logistical support needed to complete a mission of this scale. To reflect the endurance and resilience that defines Emirati heritage, traditional modes of transport are being used during the participants' experience.

Abdulsalam Al-Dhahli, Misrah Mission's Cartography Consultant, said:“Designing the route required months of work. Teams drew on historical documentation, satellite imagery, terrain modelling and field verification to map out a course that captures the essence of the old pathways while remaining safe and navigable in a rapidly evolving environment.

“The approach brought together heritage specialists, environmental experts, and geospatial analysts, all working to ensure that the mission remained grounded in both accuracy and respect for the land,” he added.

The journey, which begins at Qasr Al Dhafra, continues through Al Ain and will conclude at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, marking the end of an experience designed to reconnect young people with the stories, endurance and shared identity embedded in the desert.

Friday, December 12, 2025