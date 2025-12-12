GAL, AMMROC And Fulcrum Extend Tri-Party Mou To Accelerate Regional Defense Readiness

DUBAI, UAE - December 12, 2025 - Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL), a leading provider of integrated aerospace, aviation and defense services, and AMMROC, the region's leading provider of military aviation MRO services - both part of the Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) Group - announced an expansion of its strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fulcrum, a defense technology innovator specializing in mission-critical engineering upgrades. The agreement was formalized during the Dubai Airshow.

The expansion of the original MoU, initially signed in March 2024, underscores the success and commitment of the trilateral partnership in advancing the technical capabilities of regional military fleets.

The collaboration's core purpose remains, but is not limited to, the modernization and technical support of rotary wing aircraft programs for domestic (UAE) and regional military customers. By combining the integrated defense support of GAL, the robust MRO capabilities of AMMROC, and the bespoke, mission-advantage products from Fulcrum, the partners offer an end-to-end solution for fleet enhancement.

The extended scope of work targets critical areas of military readiness and sustainment, including:



Platform upgrades and modernization, including the provision of engineering, airworthiness, and testing capabilities (TAPO/SIMO). The partners will also collaborate on complex projects such as the CLAW and L-Model Armed Black Hawk upgrades.

Advanced weapons systems, such as the critical conversion and modernization of the GAU-19A to the enhanced GAU-19B, including the provision of specialized spare parts. Additionally, AMMROC will manage product support, warranty work, and repair, and GAL will act as a distributor for the GAU-18 to non-JAC entities. Specialized training and technical transfer, including the joint development and delivery of various armament-related training courses, such as the JAC Group-18 Training course. Personnel from GAL and Fulcrum will collaborate to teach and offer these services to regional partners, ensuring knowledge transfer and local skill development.

“The extension of this tri-party MoU at the Dubai Airshow is a strong endorsement of the tangible value delivered by this partnership over the past 20 months,” said Abdelrahman AlHammadi, Acting CEO of GAL.“By aligning our deep-seated MRO and defense sustainment expertise with Fulcrum's specialized engineering innovation, we are collectively accelerating the technical superiority and operational readiness of our military clients across the region. This is about delivering a definitive mission advantage, making our partners' aircraft lighter, stronger, and more effective.”

Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, said:“Extending this tri-party MoU marks another step in AMMROC's commitment to advancing mission readiness across the region. By aligning our own deep MRO capabilities with our partners, we are developing smarter, faster and more resilient upgrade solutions for rotary platforms. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver lifecycle optimization, precision engineering, and end-to-end sustainment that meet the evolving requirements of today's armed forces and our partners.”

Michael Zinanni, Managing Member of Fulcrum Concepts, said: 'We are honored to announce the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding with GAL and AMMROC at the Dubai Airshow. This partnership represents a significant milestone for Fulcrum Concepts as we continue to expand our global footprint in the defense and aerospace sector.

Our collaboration with GAL and AMMROC underscores our shared commitment to advancing aviation readiness, sustainment, and innovation. Together, we aim to leverage our combined expertise to deliver cutting-edge solutions that strengthen capabilities and enhance operational effectiveness for our partners in the region.

The Dubai Air Show provided the perfect stage to highlight the importance of international cooperation in aerospace and defense. Fulcrum Concepts is proud to stand alongside GAL and AMMROC as we embark on this new chapter of partnership, and we look forward to the opportunities this relationship will create for our organizations and the customers we serve.'

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 910 times

PR Category: Travel & Tourism

Posted on: Friday, December 12, 2025 3:40:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Etihad Reports November 2025 Traffic Statistics