Leading Travel Aggregator PROVAB Launches XML Feed With Flights Including Lccs, Hotels, Cars, Transfers And Activities

With PROVAB, travel agencies and DMCs are deploying top travel technology solutions to increase topline and profits.

PROVAB is one of the leading travel wholesalers and it has recently launched an upgraded version of Travel APIs with flights which include LCCs, cars, transfers, hotels as well as activities inventory. The upgraded APIs enable the end customers wider inventory, better deals in more segments and improved technological framework. The new APIs suite will assist in accelerating the integration process to complete the prototype to full scale OTA for travel companies.

The travel industry is experiencing rapid growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6%, making it an attractive prospect for aspiring entrepreneurs. Its resilience and expansion are consistently evident, fueled by factors such as rising disposable incomes, globalization, and a burgeoning preference for immersive travel experiences. Thus demand for software for travel agencies, travel tech solutions and B2B travel booking system is on rise.







Provab's travel tech strategies are centered on creating the best booking platform, travel management software, GDS software and airline ticketing system, tourism and hospitality industry. The approach is driven towards boosting the versatility of the business with better customer engagement as well as a pleasant customer experience.

In the IT consulting vertical, Provab offers product development, dedicated software development team setup and also deploy remote software developers for global clients. With the power of the top tech talent @PROVAB, our clients design, architect and deliver sophisticated IT products and tech solutions that create lasting value in their business vertical. Skill sets like Java, Below are some of the key skill sets, which are in high demand.

About Provab Technosoft

PROVAB TECHNOSOFT is a leading software development company, having its development centre at Bangalore, India. It has a team of 300+ professionals and its dedicated application development team follows the agile methodology to bring the customer idea into reality by deploying web portals, enterprise web applications, flight reservation software and custom applications. If you are looking to hire app or web developers in India, do write us back.