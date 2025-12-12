State Level Tax Trends: Expats Should Know In 2025

State-level taxes continue to evolve, and for US citizens living abroad, these trends can have significant implications. Even as many expats earn income overseas, they may still have obligations to their state of residence. Understanding current state-level tax trends helps expats remain compliant, optimize deductions, and avoid surprises when filing federal and state taxes.

Why State-Level Tax Trends Matter for Expats

Although the federal government sets overall tax rules, each state has its own system, which can include:



Income taxes - some states tax worldwide income, others do not.

Property taxes - applicable even if you live abroad, depending on ownership. Sales taxes and other assessments - may affect business and investment activity.

Key trends that impact expats include increasing state tax rates, new reporting requirements, and innovative credits or deductions for residents living overseas.

Current State-Level Tax Trends

Many high-tax states are adjusting rates to fund public services, affecting expats who maintain state residency.States are implementing“convenience of the employer” rules and nexus laws, which can affect income sourced to that state.States are reassessing property taxes, including on foreign-held assets or investments.Some states offer credits for taxes paid abroad or for business operations conducted internationally.

Strategies for US Expats



Track state residency rules carefully: Establishing non-residency where allowed can reduce liability.

Claim available credits: Foreign tax credits and state-specific credits can offset some exposure.

Monitor legislation changes: Keep up with evolving tax laws in your state to avoid unexpected obligations. Partner with expat tax professionals: Specialized advisors can ensure compliance and optimize deductions.

Common Mistakes to Avoid



Assuming no state tax applies while living abroad.

Missing changes in remote work or nexus laws.

Failing to document state taxes or foreign income properly. Overlooking opportunities to claim credits or deductions.

Resources for US Expats



IRS International Taxpayers:

State tax websites for residency and filing rules Expat Tax Online:for expert guidance

FAQs

Q1: Do state taxes apply if I live abroad full-time?

A: It depends on your state of residency. Some states tax worldwide income regardless of location, while others allow non-residency status.

Q2: How can I reduce state tax liability as an expat?

A: Consider establishing non-residency where allowed, claiming foreign tax credits, and consulting with a tax advisor.

Q3: Are remote work rules affecting expats?

A: Yes. Some states tax income based on where the work is performed, even for remote employees abroad.

Q4: Can I claim property tax deductions while living overseas?

A: Possibly, depending on the state and whether the property generates income. Proper documentation is required.

Conclusion

State-level tax trends are evolving rapidly and can directly impact US expats. By staying informed, monitoring state legislation, and leveraging professional guidance, expats can remain compliant and optimize their tax situation.

