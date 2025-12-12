JPS Medical Highlights The Versatility Of Disposable Underpads In Healthcare And Beyond
Crafted from premium materials-including top-tier SAP from Japan and fluff pulp from the USA-JPS's disposable underpads offer superior leak-proof protection with a soft, skin-friendly non-woven top sheet and a secure PE film backing.
Key application scenarios include:
Elderly & Incontinence Care: Provides a dry, comfortable surface for individuals with limited mobility or incontinence, protecting bedding and reducing laundry burdens for caregivers.
Veterinary Use: Ideal for household pet excretion protection, crate lining, and during examinations or procedures in pet hospitals, ensuring easy cleanup and maintaining hygiene.
Post-Surgical & Wound Care: Creates a sterile barrier for patients with open wounds or those recovering from surgery, helping to prevent contamination and manage light exudate.
“Understanding the diverse needs of our customers is at the core of what we do,” said a JPS representative.“Our disposable underpads are designed to be a reliable, cost-effective solution for professionals and families alike, ensuring dignity and comfort in various situations.”
Available in multiple sizes (S, M, L) and colors (White or Blue), JPS underpads are part of the company's commitment to providing ONE-STOP SOLUTION for medical and protective
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment