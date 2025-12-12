JPS Medical Highlights The Versatility Of Disposable Underpads In Healthcare And Beyond

MENAFN - GetNews)Shanghai JPS Medical Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer and supplier of medical disposable, today detailed the extensive applications of its high-absorbency disposable underpads. These underpads are essential for providing protection, comfort, and hygiene across multiple settings, from elder care to veterinary clinics and post-operative recovery.

Crafted from premium materials-including top-tier SAP from Japan and fluff pulp from the USA-JPS's disposable underpads offer superior leak-proof protection with a soft, skin-friendly non-woven top sheet and a secure PE film backing.

Key application scenarios include:

Elderly & Incontinence Care: Provides a dry, comfortable surface for individuals with limited mobility or incontinence, protecting bedding and reducing laundry burdens for caregivers.

Veterinary Use: Ideal for household pet excretion protection, crate lining, and during examinations or procedures in pet hospitals, ensuring easy cleanup and maintaining hygiene.

Post-Surgical & Wound Care: Creates a sterile barrier for patients with open wounds or those recovering from surgery, helping to prevent contamination and manage light exudate.

“Understanding the diverse needs of our customers is at the core of what we do,” said a JPS representative.“Our disposable underpads are designed to be a reliable, cost-effective solution for professionals and families alike, ensuring dignity and comfort in various situations.”

Available in multiple sizes (S, M, L) and colors (White or Blue), JPS underpads are part of the company's commitment to providing ONE-STOP SOLUTION for medical and protective