Revolutionizing Dental Education: Introducing The Next-Generation Dental Simulators
JPS-FT-III: Designed for single-student use, featuring a realistic phantom head with shoulder, ergonomic Dental Chair, high/low-speed handpiece tubing, and intuitive control panel. Its compact size and auto-reset functions are ideal for space-conscious setups.
JPS-FT-IIIT: A dual-user model with an integrated marble top, rotatable trays, and mobility-friendly casters. It supports simultaneous or alternating practice for 2–4 students, making it perfect for collaborative learning environments.
JPS-FT-VH: Our most advanced simulator with full electric control, built-in scaler, curing light, and a motorized phantom body. It features training modules for implantology, endodontics, and root canal therapy, complete with torque/speed control and real-time displays.
All models support four-hand operation, independent suction, and quick water management, delivering an immersive and hygienic learning experience.
Whether you're building a new dental training center or enhancing your existing setup, our simulators bring cutting-edge realism and functionality to every practice session.
