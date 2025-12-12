Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Revolutionizing Dental Education: Introducing The Next-Generation Dental Simulators


2025-12-12 07:12:14
(MENAFN- GetNews) We're excited to announce the launch of our newest line of Dental Simulator s - purpose-built for modern dental education and pre-clinical training. The line includes three models: JPS-FT-III, JPS-FT-IIIT, and JPS-FT-VH, each engineered to replicate real-world scenarios for students and educators alike.

JPS-FT-III: Designed for single-student use, featuring a realistic phantom head with shoulder, ergonomic Dental Chair, high/low-speed handpiece tubing, and intuitive control panel. Its compact size and auto-reset functions are ideal for space-conscious setups.

JPS-FT-IIIT: A dual-user model with an integrated marble top, rotatable trays, and mobility-friendly casters. It supports simultaneous or alternating practice for 2–4 students, making it perfect for collaborative learning environments.

JPS-FT-VH: Our most advanced simulator with full electric control, built-in scaler, curing light, and a motorized phantom body. It features training modules for implantology, endodontics, and root canal therapy, complete with torque/speed control and real-time displays.

All models support four-hand operation, independent suction, and quick water management, delivering an immersive and hygienic learning experience.

Whether you're building a new dental training center or enhancing your existing setup, our simulators bring cutting-edge realism and functionality to every practice session.

Contact us for technical specs, demos, or custom solutions.

