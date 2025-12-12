Nai(Tl) Scintillator Introduction Industry Trends And Best Practices
When high-energy photons or particles interact with a scintillator, it produces scintillation light that can be detected and analyzed to determine the energy and type of incident radiation.
NaI(Tl) scintillator has good energy resolution, high light output and relatively fast response time, making it suitable for a variety of applications such as gamma-ray spectroscopy, medical imaging and environmental monitoring.
The thallium dopant is critical to improving the scintillation efficiency of sodium iodide crystals because it helps convert ionizing radiation into visible photons. This makes NaI(Tl) a popular choice for many radiation detection and measurement systems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment