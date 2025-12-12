Pure Parima Expands With New 30,000-Sq-Ft Headquarters And Flagship Store In Mount Laurel, Redefining The Luxury Bedding Experience

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Pure Parima, a leading name in luxury home-textiles known for its certified Egyptian cotton bedding, today announced the relocation and expansion of its operations into a new 30,000-square-foot space that includes their first flagship store in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Strategically positioned in a high-end business corridor near corporate offices and design-conscious communities, the new space will serve as both a showroom destination and a hub for expanded product offerings including a broader range of premium Egyptian cotton sheets, sleepwear, towels, and bath robes.

The move underscores Pure Parima's growth within the home-design market as demand for high-quality, sustainable bedding and wellness-focused lifestyle products continues to rise. The brand's flagship will offer customers an immersive experience, allowing them to explore the texture, craftsmanship, and comfort of products that have rapidly become sought-after in the luxury bedding category - often ranked among the top 10 Egyptian cotton sheets in quality and performance.

“As people increasingly value their homes as spaces for comfort and wellbeing, the role of premium bedding and natural-fiber textiles has never been more important,” said Parima Ijaz, Founder of Pure Parima.“Our new headquarters and flagship gives customers a place to feel, see, and understand the difference that certified Egyptian cotton makes and it reflects our commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and thoughtful design.”

Pure Parima sources all cotton from certified growers in the Nile River Valley and produces bedding that is OEKO-TEX® certified and free of harmful chemicals, ensuring a clean, breathable sleep environment that supports wellness in the bedroom.

The new space, expected to open with a formal grand opening event in late March 2026, will also highlight the brand's expanded home lineup. Visitors will be able to interact with products firsthand, receive personalized recommendations, and gain insight into the production and design process behind each piece. For more information visit .

About Pure Parima

Pure Parima is an elevated lifestyle brand known for its meticulously crafted luxury products, starting with the highest-quality Egyptian cotton bedding. As an industry leader in premium home goods, Pure Parima is committed to superior craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices. What began as a luxury bedding company has now grown into a destination for wellness-inspired living, offering beautifully made essentials to support health, relaxation, and an elevated lifestyle.