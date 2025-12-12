Gdot3 Signs Mega Entertainment Deal With Powerhouse IAN Entertainment New Single“Hockey Game” Scheduled For January 2026 Release

MENAFN - GetNews) Rising hip-hop artist Gdot3 (pronounced Gee dee oh teeeee), also known as Gdot baby, has officially signed a landmark entertainment deal with Detroit-based powerhouse IAN Entertainment, a firm recognized for its cinematic branding and industry-standard publishing workflows across music and film. This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in Gdot3's career, setting the stage for his highly anticipated single“Hockey Game”, slated for release in January 2026.







At just 25 years old, Gdot3 has already carved out a reputation as one of Akron's most compelling voices. Known for his ability to weave raw storytelling with the exact energy and emotion to match the beat, his music is deeply rooted in real-life experiences - struggles, heartbreaks, ambition, and growth up in South Akron, Gdot3 earned respect early on for his authenticity and resilience.“My music comes from a place of appreciation for everything I've been through,” says Gdot3.“I want to connect with people of all backgrounds and show them they aren't alone in a certain feeling or thought. Some people like me, most people love me, others hate me - but I'm starbound either way.”

IAN Entertainment, led by visionary creative director Indie, is celebrated for delivering ADA-compliant, cinematic rollouts and flawless sequencing across digital, OTT, and direct-to-fan platforms. The firm's collaboration with Gdot3 underscores its commitment to amplifying authentic voices and creating unforgettable showcases for emerging talent upcoming single“Hockey Game” promises to be a bold statement of Gdot3's artistry, blending his signature storytelling with high-impact production. Fans can expect a rollout that reflects both the grit of Akron and the cinematic polish of IAN Entertainment's branding expertise.

About Gdot3

