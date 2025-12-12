Jeffrey Pollack Appointed As Strategic Advisor To Zuki Inc.

Zuki Inc. (OTCID: ZUKI ) (the“Company” or“ZUKI”) is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Pollack has been appointed as a Strategic Advisor to the Company, effective upon the closing of the Asset Acquisition Agreement with Global Fight League.







Jeffrey Pollack is a highly accomplished sports, media, and entertainment executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience driving growth and innovation. His senior executive roles include President and CEO of the XFL, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer of the NFL Los Angeles Chargers, President and Commissioner of the World Series of Poker, Executive Chairman of the Professional Bull Riders, and Founding Publisher and President of The Sports Business Daily. He also served as Managing Director of Broadcasting and New Media at NASCAR and as a Strategic Advisor and Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications for the NBA. Pollack currently serves as President of Sports Business Associates, advising clients on growth strategies, media distribution, revenue generation, and enterprise transformation.

As Strategic Advisor to ZUKI, Pollack will provide guidance on corporate strategy, business planning, content and media distribution, marketing partnerships, and brand positioning. His appointment further strengthens ZUKI's executive and advisory bench as the Company advances its growth strategy within the global combat sports, live entertainment, and digital media industries connection with his Strategic Advisor agreement, Pollack has been granted an option to acquire Zuki common stock.

Company President Shawn Wright added,“Jeffrey brings a rare combination of league-building experience, media expertise, and capital markets fluency. His strategic insights will be invaluable as we execute our growth plans, integrate new assets, and create long-term value for our shareholders. We are thrilled to welcome him as a trusted advisor to the Company.”

About ZUKI Inc. & Global Fight League

Zuki is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol ZUKI.

Global Fight League (GFL) is a new team-based professional mixed martial arts league that brings athletes, coaches, and fans together through shared ownership, value creation, and community. The league prioritizes athlete development, wellness, and opportunity and you can learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements Notice

This press release includes statements that may be deemed“forward-looking statements” and, as such, is subject to the following forward-looking notice disclaimer: Certain information posted in this press release contains“forward-looking information”, including“future-oriented financial information” and“financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.