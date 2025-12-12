Decarol Jovanovic Releases New Children's Book That Turns Potty Training Into An ABC Adventure

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Tinkle Tinkle Little One: ABCs to Potty Training by DeCarol Jovanovic"

Parents looking for a gentle, fun, and confidence-boosting way to introduce potty training have a delightful new resource to add to their bookshelf. Tinkle Tinkle Little One: ABCs to Potty Training by DeCarol Jovanovic is now available-inviting young readers to follow Bella Jay as she learns her ABCs through each step of her potty-training journey.

With colorful imagery, comforting guidance, and even an alternate ending to Bella's story, this engaging book supports families from those first“Let's try!” moments to nighttime readiness, and even includes special visits to Grandma and Grandpa where routines stay familiar and encouraging.

Author DeCarol Jovanovic, a sleep advocate, entrepreneur, and mom of two, has spent over 30 years working with children. As a certified newborn care specialist, she developed the beloved Tinkle Tinkle Little One© song, which has been sung by recording artists and children around the world to inspire little boys and girls to“pee on the potty” with confidence and joy.

“As parents, we sometimes underestimate how powerful simple, fun tools can be,” says DeCarol Jovanovic.“I wanted to create something that makes potty training less stressful-for both kids and adults.”

Jovanovic is also a service-disabled veteran who has worked in Okinawa, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and throughout the United States. She holds a B.S. from the University of Maryland University College (2005) and an M.A. from Webster University (2008). She is also the creator of the popular“Don't Wake the Baby” inspired signs used by parents and caregivers worldwide.

Connect with DeCarol Jovanovic on her website at

With its warm message, practical guidance, and memorable song connection, Tinkle Tinkle Little One: ABCs to Potty Training is poised to become a favorite for families beginning their potty-training journey.

Tinkle Tinkle Little One: ABCs to Potty Training is available for purchase on Amazon.

Book Information:

Tinkle Tinkle Little One: ABCs to Potty Training

by DeCarol Jovanovic

Publisher: Dream Ellison Publication Date: November 16, 2025 ASIN: B0G2HXNP3R Genre: Children's Book