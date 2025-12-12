IAN Entertainment Firm Inks Deal With Bigst3ppa Tr3zi, Announces Smash New Single“My Way” Out January 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) IAN Entertainment Firm, the visionary Detroit-based powerhouse known for cinematic branding and Entertainment Industry-compliant rollouts, proudly announces its latest signing: rising star BigSt3ppa Tr3zi. The partnership kicks off with the release of his highly anticipated smash single“My Way”, dropping worldwide across all major platforms in January 2026 can also catch BigSt3ppa Tr3zi touring on the MoneyBound JC'S 2026 "Walk Em Down Tour" in a city near you.







A Voice Born from Struggle, Elevated by Purpose

From a young age, BigSt3ppa Tr3zi has treated music not just as a talent, but as a language-a release, a sanctuary, and the one place where emotions always made sense. His artistry is rooted in authenticity, with every beat, melody, and lyric reflecting the struggles he's overcome, the moments that shaped him, and the people who inspired him.

IAN Entertainment Firm:

Expanding the Label Legacy IAN Entertainment Firm continues to cement its reputation as a leader in cinematic rollouts and industry-standard publishing workflows. With 20 sub-labels and 10 affiliated film companies, the firm specializes in high-impact showcases across digital, OTT, and direct-to-fan platforms. The signing of BigSt3ppa Tr3zi underscores IAN's commitment to spotlighting authentic voices and delivering unforgettable experiences.

“BigSt3ppa Tr3zi embodies the very essence of what we stand for-authenticity, resilience, and artistry that connects,” said a spokesperson for IAN Entertainment Firm.“'My Way' is more than a single; it's a statement, and we're proud to bring it to the world.”

Global Rollout & Accessibility

.“My Way” will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube, and all major DSPs.

. Industry-compliant lyric videos and high-contrast visuals will ensure accessibility for all audiences.

. A cinematic press kit and distributor-ready assets will accompany the rollout, reinforcing IAN's industry-standard approach.

Release Date: January 2026 – Worldwide digital release of“My Way” by BigSt3ppa Tr3zi.

About IAN Entertainment Firm

IAN Entertainment Firm is a Detroit-based entertainment powerhouse specializing in cinematic branding, Industry-compliant rollouts, and industry-standard publishing workflows. With 20 sub-labels and 10 affiliated film companies, IAN delivers high-impact music and film showcases across digital, OTT, and direct-to-fan platforms.