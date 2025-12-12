Kateryna Dronova Release New Children's Picture Book Azuzu Saves The Day

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Azuzu Saves the Day by Kateryna Dronova"

Young readers are buzzing with excitement as author Kateryna Dronova releases her newest children's picture book, Azuzu Saves the Day, a beautifully illustrated story celebrating courage, resilience, and the power of believing in yourself, even when you feel like you can't do anything right.

Azuzu is a sweet little bee who always wants to help... but things don't always go as planned. From clumsy crashes to well-meaning mix-ups, Azuzu often feels like he causes more problems than he solves. When he accidentally creates a huge hole in the hive wall, he begins to worry that he'll never get things right. But when danger suddenly threatens his friends, Azuzu discovers that even the smallest, most uncertain bee can rise to the occasion.

Perfect for children ages 3 to 7, this uplifting story gently teaches young readers that:



Everyone makes mistakes

You can always try again Bravery shows up in many different ways

Rich in charm and vibrant artwork, Azuzu Saves the Day is ideal for bedtime stories, classroom libraries, and family reading time. Parents, teachers, and caregivers will appreciate its positive messages about kindness, perseverance, and self-confidence, delivered through an adorable, relatable little hero.

About the Author

Kateryna Dronova is a children's writer who believes in the magic of storytelling to inspire young hearts. Raised among rich cultural traditions, she brings warmth, imagination, and purpose to her work crafting playful stories that encourage courage, curiosity, and kindness. Kateryna's mission is to help every child see the wonder in the world around them.

Azuzu Saves the Day is now available on Amazon:

Book Information:

Azuzu Saves the Day

By Kateryna Dronova

Published November 26, 2025| Independently Published | ISBN: 979-8993981819